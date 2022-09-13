World-Renowned Percussionist Robin DiMaggio Featured in New Album by David Paich of Toto
Percussionist Robin DiMaggio is on a comeback tour as he picks up his drumsticks again to add toe-tapping rhythms to Toto co-founder David Paich’s new album.
I channeled the late great Jeff Porcaro & Steve Gadd & put this ‘Growth Groove’ as I call it.After hearing Lenny Castro do his Magic Percussion parts, I added a few rare ethnic percussion instruments.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Famed percussionist Robin DiMaggio is on somewhat of a comeback tour as he picks up his drumsticks again to add toe-tapping rhythms to Toto co-founder David Paich’s new album “Forgotten Toys.” DiMaggio’s drumming is featured on the tracks “First Time” and “All the Tears That Shine” alongside fellow rhythmic virtuoso Lenny Castro, who is known for playing on Toto’s albums and tours.
— Robin DiMaggio
DiMaggio recounts the moment Paich approached him for the project, saying, “I was inspired from the moment Dave played me some old demos and said to me, ‘I am ready to do a solo album.’ After he played me ‘First Time,’ I knew he had a gem, and I wanted to give my personal best to him and his millions of fans.”
DiMaggio and Castro once again proved their rhythmical elegance on the two tracks, which had not been seen since their collaboration on Lopez Tonight as part of the house band. Showing whimsical perfection, they lay the foundation for these two gems of melody and music.
Describing the inspiration for his drumming on the project, DiMaggio said, “I channeled the late great Jeff Porcaro and my friend Steve Gadd and put this ‘Growth Groove’ as I call it… After hearing Lenny Castro do his Magic Percussion parts, I added a few rare ethnic percussion instruments I picked up along the way with my work at the U.N. as Musical Director.”
“Forgotten Toys” also features appearances from other artists such as Toto frontman Joseph Williams, saxophonist Warren Ham, guitarists Steve Lukather, Don Felder, and Ray Parker Jr., and the Rolling Stones’ drummer Steve Jordan. It was released on August 19, 2022, and is now available for purchase as a CD and through music streaming services.
About Robin DiMaggio
Robin DiMaggio's storied music career began after receiving tutoring from the legendary drummer, Joe Porcaro, father to the late Jeff Porcaro founder with David Paich of Toto. He went on to grace artists such as David Bowie, Mariah Carey, Boz Scaggs, Tracy Chapman, Diana Ross , Paul Simon, Snoop Dog, Steve Vai, and dozens of others with his worldly sense of rhythm. He has served as a musical director for "The Arsenio Hall Show" and a member of house bands for television shows such as "Lopez Tonight." Robin also serves as musical director to the United Nations for the prestigious General Assembly Concerts.
