World-Renowned Percussionist Robin DiMaggio Featured in New Album by David Paich of Toto

Robin DiMaggio Robin DiMaggio Forgotten Toys by David Paich

Percussionist Robin DiMaggio is on a comeback tour as he picks up his drumsticks again to add toe-tapping rhythms to Toto co-founder David Paich’s new album.

I channeled the late great Jeff Porcaro & Steve Gadd & put this ‘Growth Groove’ as I call it.After hearing Lenny Castro do his Magic Percussion parts, I added a few rare ethnic percussion instruments.” — Robin DiMaggio