Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Series – Laredo

September 13, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next in the statewide 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series to be held in-person in Laredo on Wednesday, September 21. The Governor’s Small Business Series connects small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy," said Governor Abbott. "Already home to 3 million small businesses that employ nearly half of the Texas workforce, our state is focused on developing an environment where entrepreneurs can aspire, grow, and prosper. I look forward to continuing to work with small businesses and communities in every region of the state to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed."

The Governor’s Small Business Series – Laredo, cohosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office in partnership with the Laredo Chamber of Commerce and Texas Workforce Commission, provides Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

Governor’s Small Business Series – Laredo

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

8 am – 1 pm

Laredo College ─ Yeary Library & Executive Conference Center

West End Washington Street, Laredo, TX 78040

Registration is $10 and includes access to all sessions.

For more information and to register: https://gov.texas.gov/business/event/governors-small-business-series-laredo

Other dates for the 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series:

South Padre Island – October 6

Kerrville – October 27

Corsicana – November 10

Bryan-College Station – December 8

The Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office and Office of Small Business Assistance also host the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources for Texas’ small businesses and entrepreneurs: https://gov.texas.gov/business/page/gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal

The Governor’s Small Business Webinar Resource Library features previous webinars focused on small business needs: https://gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars