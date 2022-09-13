Mobile Imaging Market To Hit $53.84 billion by 2030 | Revolutionary Growth In Between 2022 - 2030

Mobile Imaging Market Overview:

Global mobile imaging industry generated $29.38 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $53.84 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with awareness toward early diagnosis of diseases, emergence of COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, strategic collaborations & acquisitions of key players, and significant development in digital radiology boost the growth of the global mobile imaging market. Furthermore, high growth potential exhibited by emerging markets creates remunerative opportunities for manufacturers to invest in the near future.

global mobile imaging industry generated $29.38 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $53.84 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11258

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in awareness toward early diagnosis of diseases, and strategic collaborations and acquisitions drive the growth of the global mobile imaging market. However, high maintenance costs and shortage of skilled radiologists restrain the market growth. On the other hand, developments in digital radiology present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for various mobile imaging services such as CT scanning and X-ray have been increased significantly with rise in need for diagnostic testing of Covid-19-suspected cases.

Manufacturers raised the production volumes of mobile imaging devices such as DRX-Revolution Nano Mobile X-ray System and DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray System in response to increased requirement for diagnosis.

The X-ray segment to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period

Based on service type, the X-ray segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the global mobile imaging market, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. This is due to demand for mobile X-ray systems, rise in the number of hospitals and diagnostic centers, advancements in digital technology, lower prices as compared to other modalities, and rise in incidence of injuries and diseases. However, the mammography segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030, owing to surge in prevalence of breast cancer among the female population.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11258

The hospital & clinic segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on facility, the hospital & clinic segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the global mobile imaging market, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to increase in adoption as they help in saving space and reduces the investment for infrastructure. However, the home healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to features such as security and comfort, acceptance from the patients, reduced waiting time and elimination of hospital trips, and cost-efficient services.

North America to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest market share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the global mobile imaging market, and is estimated to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2030. This is due to technological advancements, surge in demand for digitization in healthcare organizations, and increase in awareness about mobile imaging technologies in the diagnosis of various diseases. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to enhanced healthcare infrastructure, prevalence of chronic diseases, well-established presence of domestic companies, and increase in the aging population in the region.

Leading market players

Accurate Imaging Inc.

Alliance Healthcare Services

Atlantic Medical Imaging Inc.

Cobalt Health

Front Mobile Imaging

Inhealth Group Limited

Interim Diagnostic Imaging Inc.

Insights Health Services Corp.

RadNet Inc.

Trident USA Health Services

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Mobile Imaging Market

South Korea Mobile Imaging Market

Singapore Mobile Imaging Market

China Mobile Imaging Market

Indonesia Mobile Imaging Market

Australia Mobile Imaging Market

Taiwan Mobile Imaging Market

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of 'Market Research Reports' and 'Business Intelligence Solutions.' AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.