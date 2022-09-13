AID FOR LIFE Announces Second Health & Services Fair for Immigrants and Asylum Seekers Taking place on 9/24/2022 in NYC

AID FOR LIFE, in partnership with the NYC Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, Launches Second Health & Services Fair for Immigrants and Asylum Seekers.

NEW YORK CITY, UNITED STATES , September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AID FOR LIFE (AFL), in partnership with the New York City Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, Fundación Fernando Albán, Hispanic Health Network, and many other organizations, will come together for the second Health and Services Fair, which will become part of a series of scheduled events that will be prepared to have in mind the needs of our newly arrived Immigrants and Asylum seekers in NYC.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 10 AM – 1 PM ET at Saint Teresa’s Church located on 141 Henry Street, New York, New York, 10002. This fair is open to the public and will provide clothing donations and essential health care, legal, and education services.

These immigrants and asylum seekers represent the recent wave of immigrants coming predominantly from South America, with children of all ages and adults who have made their way through the Darien Jungle on the border between Colombia and Panama: one of the world’s most dangerous migration routes, a remote, roadless crossing that consists of more than sixty miles of dense rainforest, steep mountains, and vast swamps. Over the past few years and most recently, it has become a leading transit point for a large majority of South American migrants who are fleeing poverty, economic and political changes, and the lasting impact of COVID-19. They seek work, healthy conditions, and safety for their children, families, and their own lives in the United States.

“A unique place is being created where new Spanish-speaking immigrants can obtain information, linkage to services, and needed clothing, especially as winter approaches. This is about working together— city government and local faith and community-based organizations who have come together to receive new members of our New York City neighborhoods and communities. —stated Jesus Aguais, President and founder of AID FOR LIFE.

This wave of new immigrants is becoming part of New York City and New York State. They represent an essential and diverse share of their local communities. New York City is a city of immigrants that welcomes newcomers with open arms, which has made our city a beacon of freedom for people worldwide and its economic and cultural powerhouse.

How can you help?

1- Donate your gently used clothes, food, or goods. For more information, contact Alicia Molina at AMolina@aidforaids.org

2- Volunteering. For more information, contact Meudy Osio at MOsio@aidforlifeintI.org

3- Sharing this information with anyone or any organization you think may benefit.

About AID FOR LIFE:

AID FOR LIFE (AFL) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to generating social impact and enhancing the lives of people at risk of social vulnerability in New York City and developing countries by implementing programs that increase their capacities, abilities and provide access to essential products that strengthen the wellbeing of their communities.

About MOIA

The NYC Mayor's Office of Immigrant Affairs (MOIA) work recognizes that immigrant New Yorkers and their children make up a significant proportion of the City's population.

Our charter-mandated responsibilities include advising and assisting the mayor, council, and other agencies on programs and policies related to and designed for immigrant New Yorkers; tracking state and federal policy and law that will impact immigrant New Yorkers; increasing access to city programs, benefits, and services by conducting outreach; and helping advise on the legal service needs of immigrants.

MOIA is also required to consult with the community and other stakeholders and coordinate an interagency task force on immigrant affairs. MOIA is also tasked to work with the relevant city agencies to address the needs of immigrant crime victims and witnesses, including by working with agencies on the issuance of U visa certifications and T visa declarations.