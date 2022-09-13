Neuromorphic Computing Market is Expected to reach USD 286.95 Bn by Forecast 2029 with 52.50% Huge CAGR

Neuromorphic Computing Market

Neuromorphic Computing Market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment, applications and end user

The neuromorphic computing market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 52.50% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, and is estimated to reach the value of USD 34.61 billion by 2029.

The neuromorphic computing market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 52.50% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029, and is estimated to reach the value of USD 34.61 billion by 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on neuromorphic computing market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in demand for the technology globally is escalating the growth of neuromorphic computing market.

Neuromorphic computing, also called neuromorphic engineering, refers to the use of large integration systems consisting of various analog circuits. These systems allow the replication of neuro-biological behaviors existing in a human’s nervous system. The neuromorphic computing platform contains two vital systems based on the custom hardware architecture. Such systems are designed to program neural microcircuits by applying brain-like thought process in cognitive computing.

The rise in the number of applications in the area of automation across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of neuromorphic computing market. The increase in demand for artificial intelligence for translation and chatterbots, computer vision and image processing, language processing, and nonlinear controls and robotics accelerate the market growth. The advancement of disruptive technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), and rise in demand for the technology owning to the low power consumption, higher speed, and optimum memory usage further influence the market. Additionally, urbanization and digitization, rise in biotechnology sector, expansion of end use industries and cross-industry partnerships and collaborations positively affect the neuromorphic computing market. Furthermore, adoption of neuromorphic computing for security purposes and design and development of neuromorphic chips for brain-based robots and cognitive robots extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Segmentation : Global Neuromorphic Computing Market

The neuromorphic computing market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment, applications and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of offering, the neuromorphic computing market is segmented into hardware and software. Hardware is further segmented into processor and memory.

On the basis of deployment, the neuromorphic computing market is segmented into edge computing and cloud computing.

On the basis of application, the neuromorphic computing market is segmented into image recognition, data processing, signal recognition, object detection and data mining.

On the basis of end user, the neuromorphic computing market is segmented into aerospace and defense, it and telecom, medical, automotive, industrial and others.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Some of the major players operating in the neuromorphic computing market report are Intel Corporation, IBM, BrainChip., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAMSUNG, HRL Laboratories, LLC, General Vision Inc., Applied Brain Research, Vicarious, Numenta, Aspinity analogML, BrainCo, Inc., Bitbrain Technologies, Halo Neuroscience, Linux Kernel Organization, Inc., Nextmind SRL, Cognixion, Inc., NeuroPace, Inc., MindMaze and Innatera Nanosystems BV, among others.

