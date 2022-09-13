Contraceptive Drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% and USD $10.47 billion by 2027

Contraceptive Drugs Market Ov

Oral Contraceptive Drugs segment held a dominant position in 2019 and would continue to maintain the lead over the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Contraceptive Drugs Market was pegged at $14.32 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to garner $24.42 billion by 2027, manifesting a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9850

Surge in need for preventing unwanted pregnancy, rise in awareness for contraceptives across the world, increase in usage of oral contraceptives as a preferred method to avoid unplanned pregnancy, upsurge in government and NGO initiatives promoting contraceptives, and mounting awareness about STDs drive the growth of the global contraceptive drugs market. On the other hand, health risks associated with the use of contraceptive methods impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in disposable income, demand for healthy life in emerging economies, and presence of large unmet contraceptive needs in emerging Asian and African economies are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

Growth in need to prevent unwanted pregnancy, surge in awareness for contraceptives across the world, and rise in usage of oral contraceptives as a preferred method to avoid unplanned pregnancy drive the growth of the global contraceptive drugs market. In addition, increase in government and NGO initiatives promoting contraceptives and mounting awareness about STDs further fuel the growth of the global market. However, health risks related to the use of contraceptive methods restrain the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in disposable income, growth in demand for healthy life in emerging economies, and presence of large unmet contraceptive needs in emerging Asian and African economies are anticipated to present an array of opportunities in the near future.

Covid-19 scenario-

During the outbreak of the pandemic the contraceptive drug manufacturers have been through several challenges with unpredictable and distorted supply chain activities and lack of skillful human resources. Also, declined number of hospital visits by women to receive injectable further affected the market.

However, as the restrictions are getting eased off, the global market for contraceptive drugs is expected to recoup soon.

The global market is segmented on the basis of product, age group, end-user, and region. Based on product, the oral contraceptive pills segment held the lion’s share with more than four-fifths of the global contraceptive drugs market share in 2019, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2027. However, the injectable contraceptives segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% throughout the forecast period.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9850

Based on age group, the 15-24 years segment dominated the market with more than half of the global contraceptive drugs market revenue in 2019, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2027. On the other hand, the above 44 years segment would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is studied across various regions including Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America. The market across North America held the major share in 2019, with around one-third of the global contraceptive drugs market. Moreover, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027.

The key players profiled in this report include Agile Therapeutics, Allergan Plc, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson & Johnson, Piramal Healthcare, Mylan N.V., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Other players operating in the market are HLL Lifecare ltd., and Sanofi.