Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,004 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 242,857 in the last 365 days.

Bring My Song To Life, the Leading Music as a gift Service, Reaches $1 Million in Payouts to Artists

Mylène Besançon, CEO of Bring My Song To Life.

Songwriters and musicians at Bring My Song To Life have collectively earned more than $1,000,000 for creating special moments for clients.

One million dollars in artist payout is a special moment for our business, and these talented musicians deserve every dollar of this massive achievement.”
— Mylène Besançon
NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bring My Song To Life, the custom music platform where anyone can initiate a memorable moment with a professionally written custom song, today shares that the songwriters and musicians generating high-quality tracks have collectively earned over $1 million. Since the company’s founding in 2019, these talented musicians have been helping those who aren’t songwriters create music for special occasions like anniversaries, weddings and birthdays.

Bring My Song To Life was spun out of Tunedly, created by Mylène Besançon and Chris Erhardt in 2016. Today’s announcement includes artist payouts from both Tunedly and Bring My Song To Life projects.

“One million dollars in artist payout is a special moment for our business, and these talented musicians deserve every dollar of this massive achievement,” said Mylène Besançon, CEO of Bring My Song To Life. “The memories they’ve created for our customers will be cherished for years to come - we’re so grateful for the joy we’ve been able to spread through the power of music.”

Here’s how Bring My Song To Life artists generate custom songs for special occasions:

Customers determine the story of their song. No songwriting or composing experience is necessary; after selecting one of three packages, they add as many details as they want into their order form about the occasion, who the song is for and the reaction they’d like to achieve.

Professional songwriters write up custom lyrics. The first draft will be shared with customers over email to review, approve or suggest any edits.

Bring My Song To Life’s musicians compose and record the custom song. Customers can choose the genre, or let the team choose for them. The song will be available for review before it’s finalized. The final tracks are 3-5 minutes long, and turnaround is between five and fourteen days.

Popular occasions for personalized songs include first dances, wedding anniversary gifts, birthdays and Valentine’s Day.

To learn more about the songwriting process and check out samples, head to Bring My Song To Life’s website. Get in touch directly at info@bringmysongtolife.com.

Mylene Besancon
Bring My Song To Life
+1 888-684-8064
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Create your own song with Bring My Song To Life.

You just read:

Bring My Song To Life, the Leading Music as a gift Service, Reaches $1 Million in Payouts to Artists

Distribution channels: Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.