Bring My Song To Life, the Leading Music as a gift Service, Reaches $1 Million in Payouts to Artists

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bring My Song To Life , the custom music platform where anyone can initiate a memorable moment with a professionally written custom song, today shares that the songwriters and musicians generating high-quality tracks have collectively earned over $1 million. Since the company’s founding in 2019, these talented musicians have been helping those who aren’t songwriters create music for special occasions like anniversaries, weddings and birthdays.Bring My Song To Life was spun out of Tunedly, created by Mylène Besançon and Chris Erhardt in 2016. Today’s announcement includes artist payouts from both Tunedly and Bring My Song To Life projects.“One million dollars in artist payout is a special moment for our business, and these talented musicians deserve every dollar of this massive achievement,” said Mylène Besançon, CEO of Bring My Song To Life. “The memories they’ve created for our customers will be cherished for years to come - we’re so grateful for the joy we’ve been able to spread through the power of music.”Here’s how Bring My Song To Life artists generate custom songs for special occasions:Customers determine the story of their song. No songwriting or composing experience is necessary; after selecting one of three packages, they add as many details as they want into their order form about the occasion, who the song is for and the reaction they’d like to achieve.Professional songwriters write up custom lyrics. The first draft will be shared with customers over email to review, approve or suggest any edits.Bring My Song To Life’s musicians compose and record the custom song. Customers can choose the genre, or let the team choose for them. The song will be available for review before it’s finalized. The final tracks are 3-5 minutes long, and turnaround is between five and fourteen days.Popular occasions for personalized songs include first dances, wedding anniversary gifts , birthdays and Valentine’s Day.To learn more about the songwriting process and check out samples, head to Bring My Song To Life’s website. Get in touch directly at info@bringmysongtolife.com.

