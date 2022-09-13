Physician Growth Partners advises Urology Associates LLC in partnership with Solaris Health Partners, a portfolio company of Lee Equity

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician Growth Partners (“PGP”) is pleased to have advised Urology Associates, LLC (“Urology Associates”), in its recent partnership with Solaris Health Partners (“Solaris”), a private equity-backed urology platform and portfolio company of Lee Equity. As a part of this transaction, Urology Associates will become a division of The Urology Group (“TUG”) and further accelerate Solaris’ continued expansion into the Midwestern market.



Urology Associates is led by four Physician Shareholders –

Dr. David Hall

Dr. Onisuru Okotie

Dr. Jeffery Ulrich

Dr. Robert Williams

They are joined by Chief Operating Officer, Dee Roudebush. With four main clinical locations across Central Indiana, Urology Associates has established itself as the premier private urology practice in the region. While leveraging the existing operational foundation, Urology Associates is well-poised for their next chapter of growth with this transaction.

Solaris will build upon the strong foundation built by the Urology Associates team with continued geographic expansion, the recruitment of additional urologists, seeking acquisition opportunities and other growth initiatives across Indiana.

PGP served as the exclusive advisor to Urology Associates throughout the transaction process—this included developing a concise overview of the practice’s finances and operations, creating a marketing package to highlight its core strengths and growth opportunities to potential buyers, and negotiating the final transactional terms.

Dr. Okotie of Urology Associates said, “Robert Aprill and PGP were vitally important in helping our practice close on our private equity transaction. They have mastered and streamlined the process to such an extent it feels effortless. They did the heavy lifting behind the scenes so our practice could focus on finding the best fit for our group. Their established relationships in the private equity space were invaluable. It would be a mistake to use anyone other than PGP.”

COO Dee Roudebush added, “PGP's team was awesome to work with and kept the plan on task. We could not have done it without them. Their hard work, diligence, experience, and expertise in private equity transactions ensured the highest return on the project. Thank you to Robert, Jay, and Chris, for making this happen.”

PGP Managing Director Robert Aprill said, “Urology Associates is the dominant urology practice in their core market. Partnering with The Urology Group and Solaris Health will provide additional scale and support, empowering the practice to continue providing best in class care to current patients while expanding their reach throughout the underserved markets of Central Indiana. I am excited to see how Urology Associates can grow through recruiting additional providers, developing new services, and taking advantage of operational support from The Urology Group.”

