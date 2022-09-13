The Data Integration Market Is Expected To Reach $19 Billion By 2026 With The Rise Of Big Data Technologies As Per The Business Research Company's Data Integration Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers data integration market size, data integration market forecasts, major data integration companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the data integration market, the rise of big data technologies is expected to propel the data integration market. Big data technologies are rising due to the need for handling extensive, random, and high-velocity data and enabling decision-makers to limit risks, discover new insights, and improve decision-making. This rise in big data technologies will create a huge demand for data integration as it is an essential part of big data technologies and a crucial step before analyzing big data for insights. The data integration combines data in a simple and unified manner that helps for easy analysis of data during the use of big data technologies. For instance, according to the data by MicroStrategy Incorporated, an American company providing business intelligence, mobile software, and cloud-based services, in 2020, 59% of organizations worldwide used big data analytics and nearly 52% of companies globally leveraged advanced and predictive analytics. Therefore, the rise of big data technologies will drive the data integration market growth.



Request for a sample of the global data integration market report

The global data integration market size is expected to grow from $10.84 billion in 2021 to $12.14 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.96%. The global data integration market share is expected to reach $19.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.99%.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the data integration market. The market is witnessing the implementation of next-generation technologies into data integration such as data warehousing, data virtualization, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and others. The advanced data integration tools make the process even more effective and enable advanced automation, ease of use, and flexible approach while enhancing multiple use cases. Major companies operating in the data integration market are focused on providing technologically advanced data integration solutions and services to strengthen their market position. For instance, in May 2021, TIBCO Software Inc., a US-based software company, launched TIBCO Data Virtualization and TIBCO EBX technologies in its Unify data management portfolio, with groundbreaking advancements. These solutions significantly strengthen an organization's data fabric, allowing users to realize the immense potential of data. These solutions offer ease of use with no technical knowledge, a flexible approach, and enable users to unify, manage, and innovate with the data.

Major players in the data integration market are IBM, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, SAS Institute, Informatica, Talend, Cisco Systems Inc., Actian Corporation, Denodo Technologies, HVR, Precisely, Software AG, Salesforce, Qlik, TIBCO, Hevo, Hitachi Vantara, Adeptia, and Jitterbit.

The global data integration market research is segmented by component into tools, services, professional services, managed services; by deployment mode into cloud, on-premises; by organization into large enterprises, small enterprises, medium enterprises; by industry vertical into BFSI, retail and consumer goods, media and entertainment, manufacturing, energy and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, telecom and IT, government and defense, transportation and logistics, travel and hospitality, academia and research.

North America was the largest region in the data integration market in 2021. The regions covered in the global data integration industry report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Data Integration Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide data integration market overviews, data integration market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, data integration market segments and geographies, data integration market trends, data integration market drivers, data integration market restraints, data integration market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Big Data And Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – By Analytics Tools (Dashboard & Data Visualization, Self-Service Tools, Data Mining & Warehousing, Reporting , Others), By Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), By End Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, IT And Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Utility), By Application (Customer Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Pricing Analytics, Spatial Analytics, Workforce Analytics, Risk & Credit Analytics , Transportation Analytics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Data Science Platform Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Solutions, Services), By Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), By End User (BFSI, Telecommunication, Transportation And Logistics, Healthcare, Manufacturing) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Peripheral Component Interconnect (PCI), LAN Extensions For Instrumentation (LXI)/ Ethernet, VME Extensions For Instrumentation (VXI), PCI Extensions For Instrumentation (PXI), Universal Serial Bus (USB), Standalone), By Component (Hardware, Software), By Speed (High-Speed (>100 KS/S), Low-Speed (<100 KS/S)), By Application (Research And Analysis, Manufacturing And Quality, Asset Condition Monitoring, Design Validation And Repair), By End User (Aerospace And Defense, Energy And Power, Automotive And Transportation, Wireless Communication And Infrastructure, Water And Wastewater Treatment, Healthcare, Food And Beverages) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/