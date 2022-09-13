Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Habersham County

Mt. Airy, GA (September 13, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in Habersham County, GA. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on September 12, 2022. One man was shot and died. No deputies were injured during this incident.

Preliminary information indicates that the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call from a home on Cross Street in Mt. Airy, GA at 8:43 p.m. The caller said someone at the home had a gun then the call was disconnected. The responding deputies were not immediately able to contact anyone when they arrived at the home. After continued efforts, the door opened, and deputies were confronted by a man with a weapon and deputies shot the man. Deputies administered CPR and rendered aid until Habersham EMS responded. The man died as a result of his injuries. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crime scene investigation determined that the gun the man was armed with was a replica firearm. The ID of the man is pending.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation and upon completion, it will be provided to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review.