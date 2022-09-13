Risk Management Market Research Report | USD 28.87 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR 18.7%

Risk Management

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of global risk management market analysis.

PORTLAND, OR , UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The key factors that drive the growth of the global risk management market trend include surge in data security breaches in enterprises and increase in stringent government regulatory compliances across the globe are the key factors that drive growth of the global risk management market. In addition, rise in adoption of risk management in FinTech industries and growth in IoT landscape across the globe positively impacts growth of the market.

The global risk management market size was valued at $7.39 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $28.87 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in demand from developing economies and integration of artificial intelligence in risk management are expected to provide major opportunities for growth of the risk management market during the forecast period.

Risk management software is a type of software used by organizations to efficiently and effectively manage different types of risks. This software is known for its different capabilities such as identifying and managing different types of risks and for taking measures to avoid potential crisis. The primary goal of risk management software is to identify potential risks before they occur so that risk handling activities may be invoked and planned when and where needed across the lifecycle of a product to achieve the objective of an organization.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 265 Pages) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4441

Region wise, the risk management market was dominated by North America in 2019, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to number of market players indulged in various developments such as partnership, product launch, and collaboration. For instance, in September 2020, International Business Machines Corporation launched risk analytics service that helps organizations to implement risk analytics to prioritize cybersecurity costs for traditional business decisions. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to growth in banking and financial industry in developing nations of China and India and surge in digitization across various developing nations.

Key industry players such as - IBM Corporation, Lockpath, Inc., LogicManager, Inc., MetricStream Inc., Qualys, Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., ServiceNow, RSA Security LLC, and Thomson Reuters.

The BFSI segment is expected to garner a significant share during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of risk management software by various large banks and FinTech industries to mitigate different types of risk to grow and sustain in the market. However, the manufacturing segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in trend of IoT and automation in the manufacturing sector, which is expected to create ample number of opportunities for the risk management market during the forecast period.

If you have any questions please feel free to contact our analyst at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4441

The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on global risk management market size.

The COVID-19 outbreak has low impact on the growth of the risk management market as the auditors of various industries are adopting risk management software for solving various compliance and other audit related issues of the organization. In addition to this, various companies across the globe have adopted BYOD culture or work from home culture in their organization which have become a major threat to the company, owing to which there is a surge in cyber-attacks and data thefts in companies. Thus, to prevent this attacks companies are adopting risk management software which positively impacts the growth of the market. Furthermore, various banks and fintech have noted that there is a rise in phishing attacks since the mid of February 2020, thus to control this attacks banks and fintech are using risk management software which is providing lucrative opportunity for the market.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4441

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Report -

Risk Analytics Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.