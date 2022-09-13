Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter Market is Expected to witness 6.35% CAGR by Forecast 2029

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter Market

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter Market is segmented on the basis of application, connectivity, product, power class, nominal output voltage, and nominal output power

The photovoltaic (PV) inverter market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 6.35% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research report on photovoltaic (PV) inverter market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The increase in demand for the product for various industrial applications globally is escalating the growth of photovoltaic (PV) inverter market.

A photovoltaic (PV) inverter refers to one of the most crucial components of a solar power system. The component assists in transforming variable Direct Current (DC) into Alternating Current (AC), which operates residential appliances.

Rapid development in the renewable energy sector across the globe acts as one of the major factors driving the growth of photovoltaic (PV) inverter market. The rise in government initiatives to implement renewable power generation to reduce carbon footprint accelerate the market growth.

Segmentation : Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverter Market

The photovoltaic (PV) inverter market is segmented on the basis of application, connectivity, product, power class, nominal output voltage, and nominal output power. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of application, the photovoltaic (PV) inverter market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and utility.

On the basis of connectivity, the photovoltaic (PV) inverter market is segmented into standalone, and on-grid.

On the basis of product, the photovoltaic (PV) inverter market is segmented into micro, string, and central.

On the basis of power class, the photovoltaic (PV) inverter market is segmented into single phase, and three phase.

On the basis of nominal output voltage, the photovoltaic (PV) inverter market is segmented into 230 V, 230 - 400 V, 400 - 600 V and > 600 V.

On the basis of nominal output power, the photovoltaic (PV) inverter market is segmented into 300 W, 300 - 3,000 W, 3,000 - 33,000 W, 33,000 - 110,000 W and > 110,000 W.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Some of the major players operating in the photovoltaic (PV) inverter market report are ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, OMRON Corporation, SMA Solar Technology AG, Delta Energy Systems Inc., Enphase Energy, Inc., SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Kstar New Energy Co. Ltd, ENF Ltd., and SUNGROW among others.

