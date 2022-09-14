Submit Release
Samuel Amartey Amarh’s Book “77 Questions Before You Say Yes” is an Essential Handbook for Strengthening Relationships

“77 Questions Before You Say Yes” by author Samuel Amartey Amarh is a profound account that will help readers know more about maintaining a good relationship.

Marriage is a beautiful age-old tradition, but the number of breakups has increased most in recent years. This has influenced my decision to come up with a list of questions before saying YES.”
— Samuel Amartey Amarh, Author
PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “77 Questions Before You Say Yes”: a helpful book that serves as a manual for couples to strengthen their relationship. This book consists of substantive questions that readers should ask themselves in the early days of their relationship since they are pivotal in building a foundation for the future. “77 Questions Before You Say Yes” is the creation of published author Samuel Amartey Amarh, a career counselor whose interests include literature, business, and agriculture.

Samuel writes, “This book is a self-help book which implores people to ask fundamental questions of each other to strengthen their relationships. The questions are best asked in the early days of a relationship because they are crucial in laying the foundation for your future together.”

Published by Book Vine Press, Samuel’s book reminds the reader that despite the exponential increase in the number of breakups witnessed in recent years, there is still beauty in the old-age tradition of marriage.

The author hopes that readers consider asking these seventy-seven questions before getting into a relationship to avoid the pains of heartbreak. If the foundations of the relationship are solid, the chances of happiness are compounded and separations are avoided.

Visit our website:
http://www.key77.com

