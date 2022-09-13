Crusonia Forum Joins The Nest Summit Campus at Climate Week NYC to Advance the “Food Is Health Revolution”
Transforming the global food system for the better can only be accomplished through increased innovation, education, collaboration and investment. The Crusonia Forum bridges that gap.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investing in the Food Is Health Revolution will take place on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 as part of the Nest Summit Campus of Climate Week NYC at the Javits Center. This invitation-only Forum will convene 125 institutional investors representing billions of dollars of investment capital interested in collaboratively learning more about the investment opportunities that are being created at the nexus of Food, Agriculture, Technology & Health.
“Transforming the global food system for the better can only be accomplished through increased innovation, education, collaboration and investment,” said Crusonia Founding Partner & Executive Producer Paul Noglows. “Crusonia Forum bridges the gap between doctors, growers, entrepreneurs, and investors and facilitates real change where it is needed most.”
New York City Mayor Eric Adams will address the Forum to talk about his healthy eating initiatives and their alignment with Crusonia’s mission.
Other featured speakers include Nancy Roman, President of the Foundation for a Healthier America; and Michelle McMacken MD, FACP, DipABLM, Executive Director, Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine, Office of Ambulatory Care and Population Health, NYC Health + Hospitals. Together, they will address how their work is building an equitable model for health driven by diet and nutrition.
Kip Tom, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture, will join Greg Doud, Vice President of Global Situational Awareness & Chief Economist, Aimpoint Research, and Former Chief Agricultural Negotiator with the rank of U.S. Ambassador, in a discussion of Global Food Security in an increasingly insecure world.
At the invitation of Javits Center CEO Alan Steel, the Crusonia Forum will showcase the Javits’ significant sustainability initiatives including its nearly seven-acre green roof, working farm and greenhouse. The program design facilitates conversation rooted in aspirations of real change, focused on innovation, education, collaboration, and investment.
Over the course of the day, 12 companies representing solutions ranging from Regenerative Agriculture to Connected Health will present individually and then join in a roundtable discussion with their customers to answer investor questions in real time.
These presentations will showcase innovative agricultural and healthcare solution providers grouped across five systemic segments:
Equitable Solutions for Healthy Eating
Food Security in an Increasingly Insecure World
Connected Health
The Power of Biology
The Power of Data
Presenting companies will include AppHarvest, Benson Hill, Bioceres, Bonumose, Brightseed, Bushel, Flywheel, GreenLight Bioscience, Growers Edge, NourishedRx, Sound Agriculture and Territory Foods.
Participating customers will include Hershey Co. (HSY), Humana (HUM), Cargill Inc., The Nature Conservancy|TNC and Bryant Agricultural Enterprise.
“What we are building with Crusonia is much more powerful than just a semiannual Forum. Crusonia’s mission is to educate the buy-side and mobilize the $500 billion of available investment present in the room today to capitalize on the $1T opportunity in nutrition and we are identifying a few select partners to collaboratively help us reach that goal,” said iSelect Fund CEO and Crusonia Co-Founder, Carter Williams.
All Forum participants are encouraged to collaboratively engage throughout the day to advance conversation, make meaningful connections and drive actionable results.
Venture capital firm iSelect Fund, based in St. Louis, Missouri, founded a series of Memphis-based predecessor conferences and in 2018 began a collaboration with Paul Noglows, a former award-winning Equity Analyst (Hambrecht & Quist/H&Q/J.P. Morgan) and Director of Research (Lazard) who was also the driving force behind the creation and growth of the Forbes AgTech Summits and Forbes Impact Investing Summits.
Chicago-based venture capital firm S2G Ventures is a Founding Partner of the Crusonia Forum since its rebranding and relaunch in 2021 and the Forum’s supporting Partners include investment banks Cowen Inc. and Oppenheimer & Co and law firm Perkins Coie LLP.
Plant Powered Metro NY has been selected as the Community Partner for the NYC event.
The Crusonia Forum emerges as an extension of the Partners’ respective investment portfolios and expansion of thought leadership focused on the upstream decisions that create downstream innovation at the nexus of Food, Ag, Tech & Health.
