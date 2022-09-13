Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,821 in the last 365 days.

Cloud DX Presents at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 15th

Cloud DX invites individual and institutional investors, advisors, and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentation on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

/EIN News/ -- KITCHENER, Ontario, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading digital health platform and provider of virtual and remote patient monitoring solutions, announces that Founder & CEO, Robert Kaul, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 15, 2022.

DATE: September 15, 2022
TIME: 11:30am EDT
LINK:  https://bit.ly/3StcgIH

Cloud DX and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) recently announced a new partnership to offer Teladoc services on the Cloud DX platform and application; together offering robust remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions to providers across Canada. CEO Robert Kaul will present on the benefits of the agreement and update investors on other Cloud DX initiatives including the partnership with Medtronic.

This is a live, interactive online event where investors can ask company executives questions in real-time. Those unable to join the event live can access the archived webcast to be made available after the event.

Following the presentation, Founder & CEO Robert Kaul is available for 1-on-1 meetings on September 16, 2022.

It is recommended to pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Cloud DX Inc.

Accelerating digital healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health™ remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, 2022 Top Innovator by Canadian Business, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and one of "Canada's Ten Most Prominent Telehealth Providers." Cloud DX is an exclusive partner to Medtronic Canada, Teladoc Health Canada, and Equitable Life of Canada.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:  
   
For media inquiries:  
   
Janine Scott  
Marketing Lead  
888-543-0944  
janine.scott@CloudDX.com  
   
For investor inquiries:  
   
US  Canada
Gary Zwetchkenbaum Jay Bedard
718-224-3123  647-881-8418
ir@CloudDX.com investors@CloudDX.com
   
Virtual Investor Conferences  
John M. Viglotti  
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access  
OTC Markets Group  
(212) 220-2221  
johnv@otcmarkets.com  

Primary Logo

You just read:

Cloud DX Presents at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 15th

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.