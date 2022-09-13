Generation Esports Launches Speedway: a First-of-its-Kind Racing Competition for Students and Military Members Utilizing the iRacing Motorsports Simulation Platform

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, MO, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This fall, Generation Esports , a worldwide leader for gaming communities, where gamers can connect, compete, and learn together, and powered by iRacing Motorsports Simulation (iRacing), the world leader in the online racing simulation and gaming market, are launching a new racing simulation competition called Speedway. Speedway consists of three different series dedicated to high school students in the High School Esports League (HSEL), college students in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA), and members of the armed forces through the Military Gaming League (MGL).

Unlike other esports competitions, drivers in Speedway will be hand selected to compete after applying through various kickoff campaigns such as a social media campaign called #SpeedwayMyWay. Those selected will get the honor of being one of the select 50 to participate in their series. In addition, each participant will receive their own special merch box consisting of steering wheels, equipment, and exclusive merchandise.









“iRacing’s world-class simulation brings a whole new opportunity to the scholastic and military esports communities,” said Jon Bukosky, Chief Commercial Officer at Generation Esports. “We wanted to celebrate this by creating something that is unique, bold, and innovative. That is what Speedway is and we’re excited to share this with each community.

"iRacing is excited to expand into the educational space with programs like Speedway," said iRacing president Tony Gardner. "Sim racing blends the most exciting elements of motorsports and video gaming to produce a fun and exciting experience, and provides students and military members alike with plenty of inspiration as they look to take the next steps in their lives and careers. We're thrilled that we can support these communities by providing a platform designed to entertain and challenge all users, and look forward to seeing how Speedway's participants will use their experience to do great things."

Drivers will compete in a four week regular season where each week they will race in heats to qualify for the main event race on Sundays. Points will be earned based on how they finish in each race and the season’s point leaders will compete in a final race November 5th to crown a champion in all three series.









About Generation Esports

Generation Esports is the home for all gamers to compete, create, and learn together by making it easy for communities of all backgrounds and ages to socialize and connect through video games. Since 2012, Generation Esports has grown to more than 200,000 registered users and over 5,000 partner schools – becoming one of the largest platforms for gamers. Generation Esports owns and operates the Middle School Esports League (MSEL), Military Gaming League (MGL), and High School Esports League (HSEL) – the largest and longest-running competitive gaming organization for high school students in the United States – while powering many others. Beyond competitions, Generation Esports supports educational opportunities as the writer and publisher of Gaming Concepts and supporter of esports labs development at schools around the country. To learn more about Generation Esports, visit https://generationesports.com .

About iRacing.com

The world leader in the online racing simulation and gaming market, iRacing was founded in 2004 by Dave Kaemmer and John Henry. Kaemmer was co-founder of Papyrus Design Group, developers of award-winning racing simulations including "Grand Prix Legends" and "NASCAR 2003." Henry is principal owner of the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club, as well as co-owner of NASCAR's Roush Fenway Racing. iRacing.com has developed dozens of formal partnerships in the motorsport industry to help create the most authentic racing simulation in the world including with NASCAR, IndyCar, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team, International Speedway Corporation, Speedway Motorsports, IMSA, World of Outlaws, Mazda Motorsports, McLaren Racing, Williams F1, Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, the Skip Barber Racing School and General Motors. To learn more about iRacing, visit www.iracing.com .