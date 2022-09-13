Party leader underlines Việt Nam-Cambodia-Laos relations in meeting with Cambodian top legislator

VIETNAM, September 13 -

HÀ NỘI — Honorary Chairman of the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and President of the National Assembly of the Kingdom of Cambodia Samdech Heng Samrin met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng in Hà Nội on Tuesday as part of his official visit to the country.

Heng Samrin conveyed greetings from Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Chair of the CPP, Prime Minister Hun Sen and other leaders to the Vietnamese Party chief, expressing his pleasure in making an official visit to Việt Nam on the occasion of Việt Nam’s 77th National Day (September 2, 1945) and during the Việt Nam - Cambodia Friendship Year.

The Cambodian top legislator congratulated the great and comprehensive achievements of historical significance that Việt Nam has obtained in đổi mới (renewal), national construction and defence, and expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam headed by General Secretary Trọng, the Vietnamese people will continue to achieve many new and greater achievements, successfully implement the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress, and build Việt Nam towards a developing country with modern industry and an increasingly elevated position in the international arena.

Heng Samrin expressed his delight that the good neighbourly relations, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation for long-term sustainability between Việt Nam and Cambodia are consistently growing for the benefit of each country's people.

The President of the Cambodian NA sincerely thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for helping Cambodia in national liberation from the Pol Pot genocidal regime.

Cambodia will work with Việt Nam to protect, preserve and nurture the relationship between the two countries, bringing it to new heights and pass on this good relationship to future generations.

The Cambodian official also informed Party leader Trọng about the recent situation in Cambodia, especially the successful organisation of the 2022 communal elections, the CPP's great victory in these elections, and good outcomes from the meeting with Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on Monday.

General Secretary Trọng characterised the tradition of Việt Nam - Cambodia relations as two close neighbours and close brothers standing side by side in the cause of national liberation and reunification in the time before, as well as in the construction and development of each country today.

The Vietnamese Party leader also expressed his delight at the ever deepening, practical and effective cooperation between the two Parties, States and peoples, bringing benefits to the citizens of each country.

General Secretary Trọng affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always support the construction and development of Cambodia, thanking them for the valuable support and help they have given Việt Nam.

He also underlined the tradition and importance of the relationship between the three countries Việt Nam - Laos - Cambodia and wished the three together would preserve and nurture this relationship for the sake of prosperity of each country, for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and in the world. — VNS