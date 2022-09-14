Collaborative Law Enforcement Efforts closes stash house

LAREDO, Texas – Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo South Station closed a stash house in Laredo, Texas.

On September 10, Border Patrol agents were working their assigned duties when they assisted Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), with a welfare check of a residence located on Moonstone Road. A total of nine individuals were discovered inside the residence.

After Border Patrol agents conducted an immigration inspection of the individuals, agents determined that they were in the country illegally. All the undocumented non-citizens were from the countries of Mexico, Honduras, and El Salvador.

All the individuals will be processed accordingly.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.