Gov. Wolf: $246 Million Awarded to Support Small Businesses Across Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf today announced that Pennsylvania has awarded $246.8 million in American Rescue Plan funding, through the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), to local economic development partners to make direct equity investments and loans to small businesses to spur success and job creation opportunities across the commonwealth.

“The dollars awarded today will help businesses that are small, socially and economically disadvantaged, and those in the innovation and technology sector grow and thrive,” said Gov. Wolf. “This funding aligns perfectly with my continued commitment to support businesses in Pennsylvania.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) is responsible for distributing the funds to eligible economic development partners who will administer the funding to qualifying businesses.

Funding was distributed equitably across the commonwealth, taking population data and the organizations serving each county into consideration to ensure that eligible businesses – in all 67 counties across Pennsylvania – will have access to either loans or equity investments.

The Direct Venture Investment program provides funding to economic development organizations in the commonwealth to provide seed and later-stage capital for existing and emerging companies involved in the development and commercialization of technologically advanced products and processes. Nearly $123 million in Direct Venture Investment funding has been awarded to the following:

Ben Franklin Technology Partners Central & Northern Pennsylvania – $19,678,479

Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Northeastern Pennsylvania – $19,678,479

Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania – $19,678,479

Innovation Works, Inc. – $19,678,479

BioAdvance (Biotechnology Greenhouse Corporation of Southeastern Pennsylvania) – $14,758,859

LifeX Greenhouses, Inc. – $14,758,859

Life Sciences Greenhouse of Central Pennsylvania – $14,758,859

The Revolving Loan Fund program provides funding to economic development organizations to create or recapitalize revolving loan funds to support financing for Pennsylvania small businesses. More than $123.8 million in Revolving Loan Funds has been awarded to the following:

Altoona-Blair County Development Corporation – $4,000,000

Chester County Economic Development Council – $20,000,000

Clearfield County Economic Development Corporation (Clearly Ahead Development) – $1,122,500

Cumberland Area Economic Development Corporation – $211,650

Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland – $3,500,000

EDC Finance Corporation – $5,071,000

Economic Progress Alliance of Crawford County – $1,122,500

Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation – $1,122,500

Montgomery County Redevelopment Authority – $2,000,000

Mon Valley Alliance – $750,000

NYBDC Local Development Corporation (Pursuit) – $10,200,000

Northeastern Economic Development Company – $5,000,000

North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission – $2,040,000

Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission – $1,475,000

Northwest Commission – $1,020,000

Pennsylvania CDFI Network – $45,000,000

Renewable Manufacturing Gateway – $1,020,000

SEDA – Council of Governments – $6,000,000

The Progress Fund – $7,140,000

Women’s Opportunities Resource Center – $1,020,000

York County Economic Development Corporation – $5,000,000

Capital programs administered by economic development partners are scheduled to be open by October 17, 2022. Small businesses will apply for funding through their economic development organizations.

Since the beginning of his administration, Gov. Wolf has supported small businesses in the commonwealth. In 2018, the Wolf Administration launched the PA Business One Stop Shop which serves as the go-to resource for planning, registering, operating, and growing a small business in Pennsylvania.

