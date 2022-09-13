Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market to Reach $16.33 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 11.5%

The Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Size is Expected to Grow from $6.13 Billion in 2021 to $16.33 Billion by 2030 at CAGR of 17.33% During the Forecast Period; Rising Incidence of Diabetes, New Product Launches and Government Initiatives is Poised to Drive the Industry Growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market's worth was USD 6.13 Billion in 2021 and will reach USD 16.33 Billion in 2030 with a 11.5% CAGR. One of the latest technological innovations in managing diabetes is Continuous Glucose Monitoring. Continuous glucose monitoring, which is also known as blood sugar monitoring, that automatically keeps the track of blood glucose levels throughout the day time and at night. Monitoring glucose levels in real-time can help make more informed decisions about maintaining physical activity, a balanced diet, and medications throughout the day. In CGM, a tiny sensor is inserted under the skin, usually on the belly or arm. The sensor detects interstitial glucose found in the fluid between cells. Every few minutes, the sensor checks the glucose level, and data is wirelessly transmitted to a monitor.







Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Insights:

The Sensor segment recorded the maximum share of 39% Based on the component.

The adult population is expected to be the fastest growing segment on the basis of demographics.

Based on application, the Type-2 diabetes segment accounted for the largest market share.

The home care segment had the biggest market share of more than 43% based on end-user.

For the Regional section, North America held a dominant position of more than 39% market share.





Factors influencing the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market growth :

Factors like increased use of CGM devices in different markets, increased incidence of diabetes, etc., are driving its growth rate.

Diabetes prevalence is increasing due to a variety of factors, including rapid urbanization and a growing trend toward sedentary lifestyles in both emerging and developed countries. According to the International Diabetes Federation, it was expected that by 2021 there will be 537 million adults worldwide with diabetes, with Brazil, China, the United States, India, and Mexico accounting for an estimated 51.6% of those people. A significant factor in the rapid global adoption of these monitoring systems has been the rise in type-1 or insulin-dependent Type-2 diabetic patients. Furthermore, there is a growing demand for diabetes monitoring devices such as CGMs due to favourable reimbursement policies, a large population of patients with insulin-dependent diabetes, and the introduction of new products by industry players.





The introduction of cutting-edge technology, such as CGM systems by market players, has made real-time monitoring possible for patients with Type-2 diabetes or, rather, patients who are insulin-dependent. Additionally, CGM systems have a number of advantages over SMBG (Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose) systems, which includes offering real-time monitoring, being less invasive, and providing quick and accurate data. As a result, these distinctive benefits contribute immensely in increasing the patients' and healthcare professionals' understandings of CGM and its devices. Additionally, because of these benefits, CGM devices are used in various market segments, which enhance this market's growth over the forecasted period. For instance, according to the data statistics provided by Abbott, the number of FreeStyle Libre users increased from 3 million in 2020 to 4 million in 2021. As a result, the increased use of continuous glucose monitoring devices in various sectors will stimulate growth over the forecasted time frame.





Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market: A thorough Segmentation Analysis

The worldwide Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market segmentation has been done based on Component, Product, Demographics, Testing Site, End-user, Application, and Geography.

By Component:

Transmitters

Receivers

Sensors

Integrated Insulin Pumps

By Product:

CBM (Transmitters, Sensors, receiver)

SMBG Systems ( Blood Glucose Meters, Testing Strips, Lancets)

By Demographics:

Adult Population (>14 years)

Child Population (< 14 years)

By Testing Site:

Fingertip Testing

Alternate Site Testing

By End User

Home Healthcare

Diagnostics/Clinics

ICUs





By Application

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes





By region

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North-America

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

Japan

China

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Europe Continent

Deutschland

France

Italy

The U.K.

Norway

Finland

Spain

Netherlands

Sweden

Denmark

The rest of Europe





LAMEA

Saudi Arab

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Venezuela

Rest of LAMEA





The Sensor segment recorded the maximum share of 39% in 2020 based on the component. This segment is also anticipated to have the fastest CAGR between 2021 and 2030. Sensors are the most advanced component of CGM devices, made up of a metallic filament that is thinner than a needle; it is inserted into the fatty layer under the skin. Sensor technology is slightly different from that used in transmitters and receivers. These components detect blood sugar levels using glucose oxidase. Platinum is combined with glucose oxidase in the sensor to produce and generate hydrogen peroxidase, which generates an electrical signal for the transmitter. The results are displayed on the device monitor by the receiver. Signals from the transmitter are received by a battery-powered, handheld receiver that displays the results. The receiver also displays and potrays various graphs and statistics which can be used to customize medication, which is useful for people with hypoglycemic or hyperglycemic conditions.

The adult population is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period on the basis of demographics. CGMs are considered suitable instruments for managing diabetes in the adult population as it is a ready-to-go treatment, a cost-efficient system for the working class, and very effective in managing diabetes, which leads to widespread adoption by this age group. As per a U.S. survey in 2019, 38% of the 23,000 children and adults who had been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes used CGM, with the majority of users between the age of 26 and 50.

Based on application, the Type-2 diabetes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. It is primarily due to the increasing incidence of Type-2 Diabetes patients dependent on insulin. For example, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimated that 537 million people would have type-2 diabetes worldwide in 2021, with one in every ten diabetic patients at a risk of developing this disease. Additionally, CGM has been clinically effective in reducing the risk of hypoglycemia in people with type 1 diabetes and it is anticipated to be used more frequently in this Population.

The home care segment had the biggest market share of more than 43% in 2020, based on end-user, and it is anticipated to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The hospital category is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR of almost 10% between 2021 and 2030. One of the factors driving this expansion is healthcare facilities to track patients with diabetes-Mellitus blood sugar levels and the use of the CGM device in hospitals. According to clinical studies reported by NCBI, CGM systems perform better than SMBG (Self-monitoring Blood Glucose devices) in terms of benefits for people with gestational diabetes-mellitus. The introduction of highly advanced diabetes treatment devices will further increase product acceptance in the hospital sector.

North America ruled the worldwide CGM devices, with more than 39% of the market share in 2020. Due to the well-established healthcare sector in this region, it is expected to grow during the forecast period. The factors boosting the growth of this region are the growing awareness about advanced technologies for diabetes control, the increasing incidence of obesity, and favourable reimbursement policies. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during 2021-2030. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing an increase in the number of diabetic patients. India and China have the most diabetic patients worldwide, according to the International Diabetes Federation. Due to the rise in obesity cases and the rise in socioeconomic inequality, Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes have become very prominent.





Key players prevailing in Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market :

Abbott Laboratories

Dexcom, Inc.

LifeScan I.P. Holdings LLC

Medtronic plc

Terumo Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

GlySens Incorporated

A. Menarini Diagnostics





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2030 Forecast Period 2021 to 2030 CAGR CAGR of 11.5% 2030 Value Projection $16.33 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 $6.13 billion Historical Data for 2015-2019 No. of Pages 135 Companies GlySens Incorporated, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Dexcom, Inc., Senseonics Holdings, Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics, Medtronic plc, lifeScan IP Holdings, Echo Therapeutics, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, B Braun Melsungen AG, Terumo Corporation Leading Segment Based on End-user home care Leading Region North America

Recent Developments

On September 5, 2022, Cardiff University and GlucoRx announced the launch of the World's first non-invasive continuous glucose monitor, which will be a new era of needle-free monitoring for people with diabetes. It is a life-changing end-to-end diabetes monitoring system that can be discretely applied to the skin to track blood glucose levels and provide minute-by-minute readings to smart mobile applications.





On August 1, 2022, Dexcom and NHS England announced the availability of Dexcom ONE rt-CGM systems on prescription through Wales, NHS England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland drug tariff to patients with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes using insulin. It is the first rt-CGM that does not require scanning and finger pricks, and Diabetes patients will have access to it at the pharmacy level.





The Empower Blood Glucose Monitor was released on July 12, 2022, by EMPOWER CLINICS INC, a pioneer in at-home testing solutions. The Empower Blood Glucose Monitor is a small medical device that measures the amount of glucose in a person's blood.





