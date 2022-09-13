Creative Agency Keithcity Group Rebrands as Unconfined As It Continues To Become The Forerunner in Web3 Services

Unconfined Unconfined Founders Alejandro Corpus and Liz Yam

Unconfined to Collaborate with ConsenSys, a market-leading blockchain tech company, to release one of the first sustainable NFT drops on the Ethereum mainnet

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative agency formerly known as Keithcity, and highly regarded for its creative and viral work with Bill Nye The Science Guy, Spotify, TikTok, Community and more is rebranding itself as Unconfined. With a rapid shift in their business towards Web3 services, the company has doubled in size in the last few months with a plethora of new projects in this space. Unconfined’s ethos will focus on three pillars: ideate, iterate and innovate. Unconfined is quickly becoming the trusted source to major companies wanting to step into the Web3 space for blockchain technology, NFT, and Metaverse design and development.

Unconfined, formerly a 6 person agency founded by Alejandro Corpus and Liz Yam, who got their start with the Peter Arnell Agency, began their partnership in 2020 and have refined their business offering in the past years. They have broadened their services beyond ‘traditional’ agency offerings [branding, marketing, social] to tap into the Web3 space. NFTs have also been of personal interest to Alejandro and Liz who are thrilled about the creative possibilities in working in the tech, Web3, metaverse, and NFTs.

Unconfined is the solution for many companies as they solve challenges with visual solutions, while also building intellectual property for their clients as utility in Web3 projects is key. Their talented team comes from leading design schools across the country and work with team members across the globe. Alejandro and Liz’s professionalism, creativity, astute attention to detail and ability to deliver incredible results, broadens not only their talents, but their network and ongoing client referrals.

As Liz states, “We’re problem solvers and innovators at heart. The name Unconfined really speaks to this and we’re excited to continue to grow and evolve our company”.

A milestone for the company – Unconfined has collaborated with ConsenSys, a market-leading blockchain technology company, to release “one of the first sustainable NFT drops on the Ethereum mainnet” called Regenesis. Artist Chris Skinner and Unconfined have been tasked to design the NFT collection embodying benefits of the Merge: Sustainability, Security, and Scalability. The Merge is the most significant update to Ethereum since its launch in 2015.

Alejandro states, “We saw a small window in the Web3 market last year and decided to go all in becoming the go-to company for Web3 leaders in the space. It’s an incredible honor to be working hand in hand on such a historic event as the Ethereum Merge with ConsenSys.”

Unconfined caters to startups, legacy brands, and enterprises in a variety of mediums, for Web2 and Web3 including:

● Digital products (apps): UX and UI design and development

● Metaverse design: from concept to design deployment

● NFTs: design, development, smart contract integration, utility

● Social Media: content calendars, design, partnerships, reporting

● Marketing: brand identity, messaging, strategy

Unconfined is leading the way to the future of creative agencies.

About Unconfined

Unconfined is a design company providing full-service solutions for design, marketing, and technology working with startups, legacy brands, and enterprises in a variety of mediums for Web2 and Web3. Unconfined is quickly becoming the trusted source to major companies wanting to step into the Web3 space for blockchain technology, NFT, and Metaverse design and development.

For more information about Unconfined, visit https://unconfined.io.