Basis Technologies Ranked No. 1 for Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing in 2022 by Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Basis Technologies (https://basis.net), a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising, today announced it is ranked No. 1 by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine among this year’s Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing. Basis Technologies’ platform is a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. The company is actively hiring in engineering, product, sales, and services -- https://basis.net/company/careers.



The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than over 9,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the advertising and marketing industry. In that survey, 97% of Basis Technologies’ employees said it is a great place to work. This number is 70% higher than the average U.S. company. Learn more at: https://www.greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/advertising-marketing/2022.

“These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing.”

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

“Basis Technologies’ continued recognition from Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine demonstrates our commitment to our workplace and the wellness of our team,” said Emily Barron, EVP of talent and development. “We’ve been strengthening Basis Technologies through years and years of trust with our team members, empowering them to be the best versions of themselves. We believe this approach creates energy and goodwill that employees pass on to our colleagues, partners and customers.”

Among Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine honors, Basis Technologies also ranked No. 1 in Best Workplaces in Chicago in 2022 (Small and Medium), No. 6 in 2021 and No. 4 in 2020. It was ranked No. 19 in Fortune Best Medium Workplaces in 2022. It was ranked No. 15 in Fortune Best Workplaces for Women (Small and Medium) in 2020.

About Basis Technologies

Basis Technologies (https://basis.net), formerly operating as “Centro,” is a leading provider of cloud-based workflow automation and business intelligence software for marketing and advertising functions within enterprises. Its SaaS platform is composed of a suite of integrated applications that automate manual operations, standardize business processes, and improve marketing and advertising performance. The technology provides a comprehensive selection of buying methods across all channels and devices, utilizing all major creative types and formats. Basis’ platform creates a single system of record, seamless team collaboration, and actionable data-driven insights yielding material gains in productivity and increased profitability for users. Headquartered in Chicago with offices servicing North America, South America, and Europe, Basis Technologies has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture. Learn more at https://basis.net.

About the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing ™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing ™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 9,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the advertising and marketing industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



