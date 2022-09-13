Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,130 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 241,746 in the last 365 days.

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES LAUNCHES RE-DEFINED JETPAK DOOR-TO-DOOR SKYBOX SERVICE

The airline's upgraded JETPAK service has remarkable benefits

/EIN News/ -- Port of Spain, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caribbean Airlines has  launched its RE-defined JETPAK  courier service offering customers a new skybox experience with remarkable benefits.  The upgraded JETPAK service is now door to door.  As such, customers can shop online and have their packages of fifty (50) pounds or less delivered directly to their homes or businesses.

For now, the product is being offered in Trinidad and Tobago, with two (2) convenient locations at Caribbean Airlines’ Cargo Office in Piarco and at the Parkade Building in Port of Spain. Currently, Tobago has a delivery only option. Eventually, JETPAK will expand to other countries in the Caribbean Airlines network. 

In the coming months, the airline will also introduce cutting edge smart locker technology to add more pick up locations nationwide. More details on the smart locker storage solution will be shared in a subsequent release.

Signing up for JETPAK is FREE!  Customers may register via: https://jetpak.caribbean-airlines.com/#/

Once registration is completed:

  • Persons will receive a United States (US) address, which can be used to shop online.
  • The items purchased online will be delivered to the U.S. address
  • Caribbean Airlines will transport the items to Trinidad
  • The airline will clear the articles/products with customs and deliver the items to your DOOR!

In commenting on the launch of the JETPAK service, Marklan Moseley, Caribbean Airlines’ General Manager - Cargo and New Business said: “At Caribbean Airlines we are always looking for ways to enhance our product offerings. So, we’re excited to offer our refreshed JETPAK skybox courier service. Now, customers can forget the hassle of clearing their goods as we will deliver to their doors! JETPAK is convenient, fast and affordable. Plus we will soon use Smart Locker Technology to make access even easier for our customers. In addition, persons can track their packages in real time, make payments online, obtain miles when they ship, receive discounts on other packages among other benefits.”

He continued: “Our vision for this product is to better connect the region and to efficiently and affordably, connect the region to the world. The first step in the journey starts with the launch of the RE-defined service in Trinidad and Tobago, with plans for expansion going forward.”

For more information customers may visit https://jetpak.caribbean-airlines.com and download the Caribbean Airlines JETPAK mobile app for IOS or Android devices via the App Store or Google Play. 

                                                           -End- 

Attachments 


Dionne Ligoure
CARIBBEAN AIRLINES LTD
+1 868-741-5139
dionne.ligoure@caribbean-airlines.com

You just read:

CARIBBEAN AIRLINES LAUNCHES RE-DEFINED JETPAK DOOR-TO-DOOR SKYBOX SERVICE

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.