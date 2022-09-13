Stop & Shop and The Boston Red Sox Team Up to Turn the Green Monster Orange to Raise Awareness During Hunger Action Month

/EIN News/ -- Green Monster Ticketholders to Wear Orange as Stop & Shop and the Red Sox Affirm Their Pledge to “Strike Out School Hunger”



Game Day Food Drive at Fenway Park on September 17th Will Benefit the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program

QUINCY, Mass., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Hunger Action Month, Stop & Shop and the Boston Red Sox are continuing their commitment to fight hunger in our local communities with a special Hunger Action Month activation on September 17 at Fenway Park. For the first time ever, an “orange out” will occur on the Green Monster when ticketholders seated in the area will be gifted with orange t-shirts, the color of hunger relief, to raise awareness of hunger in the United States. Stop & Shop will also host a food drive at the ballpark, and ticketholders are encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable items to the collection bins at each entrance of Fenway Park, which will be donated directly to Boston Public Schools that are part of the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program.

According to the USDA, more than 1 in 5 children lives in a food insecure household. Launched in 2019, the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program works directly with schools to establish and support food pantries to ensure that kids don't have to go to school hungry. Stop & Shop supports over 140 in-school pantries thus far in the City of Boston, Lynn, Fall River, and communities across New England.

“Limiting the barriers that can impact a student’s ability to succeed and making sure kids have consistent access to food is the reason we created the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program,” said Gordon Reid, President of Stop & Shop. “Together with The Boston Red Sox, we’re raising awareness during Hunger Action Month and hope to encourage New Englanders to come out and donate at Fenway Park on September 17 - or to do their part to help our neighbors who may not know where their next meal is coming from.”

As champions of the New England community, Stop & Shop and the Boston Red Sox began their partnership earlier this year by announcing a multi-year campaign to Strike Out School Hunger, with a pledge to donate 10,000,000 meals to students who are facing food insecurity. For each Red Sox strikeout during regular season home games, Stop & Shop, now the Official Grocery Store of the Red Sox, is donating 10,000 meals to support the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program. Stop & Shop’s generous partners that have joined the Stop & Shop School Food Pantry Program and are participating in the Hunger Action Month event at Fenway Park include Cheerios, Knorr, Old Spice, Pepperidge Farm, and smartwater.

“The Red Sox are proud to further our partnership with Stop & Shop in recognition of Hunger Action Month,” said Troup Parkinson, EVP, Partnerships, Boston Red Sox. “Building up the next generation of Red Sox fans includes ensuring that our community has the resources needed to thrive, and that includes access to food. We invite Red Sox Nation to join us in recognizing Hunger Action Month on September 17 by giving back to our community to raise awareness of this important cause.”

Game day ticketholders who want to participate in the food drive can help by bringing items to donate including cereal, pasta, rice, oatmeal, granola bars, peanut butter, jelly, fruit cups and canned goods such as vegetables, beans, soup and tuna.

To learn more about The Stop & Shop Food Pantry Program, visit https://stopandshop.com/pages/school-food-pantry-program.

