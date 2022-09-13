Plastic Fillers Market Size Worth USD 15007.05 Million by 2028 at 4.70% CAGR | Easy handling and lightweight properties drive the global plastic fillers market growth

[233 + Pages Report] According to Facts and Factors, the Global Plastic Fillers Market size was valued at around USD 11,392.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow about USD 15,007.05 million by 2028, at a CAGR of approximately 4.70% between 2022 and 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are BASF SE, Mineral Technologies Inc., LKAB minerals, Hoffman minerals, Granic, The Dow Chemical Company, SAB, UBE Industries Inc., INEOS Group AG, Imerys, Omya AG, Nyco Minerals (S&B), KärntnerMontanindustrieGesellschaftm.b.H., Quarzwerke Group, Nanobiomatters, Unimin, Evonik Industries and 20 Microns Ltd., and others.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Plastic Fillers Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Calcium carbonate, Talc, Kaolin, Glass Fibers, Carbon Black, and Others), By Form (Continuous, Discontinuous, and Nanofillers), By Application (Automotive, Building &Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Plastic Fillers Market size &share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 11,392.40 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 15,007.05 million mark by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.70% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

Plastic Fillers Market Overview:

Plastic fillers are added to polymers, including polyolefin, polyvinyl chloride, rubber, and elastomers, in place of more expensive additives. These products reduce the overall cost of the polymer compound while enhancing the host polymer's mechanical qualities. Other groups into which the products can be separated include oxides, metals, hydro-oxides, carbon, salts, synthetic polymers, and natural polymers. The fill percentage of the plastic fillers may vary from 10% to 70%, depending on the polymer and the needed polymer characteristics.

Plastics, composites, and metals are lightweight materials used in the automotive industry. These materials are utilized in the powertrain, external, electrical, structural, interior, and electronic components of automobiles. Additionally, automotive suspension bushings are made of plastic fillers, which have plastic qualities.

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report of the Global Plastic Fillers Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/plastic-fillers-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Industry Dynamics

The extensive usage of plastics in flooring, paneling, fittings, roadways, and roofing will also influence the global plastic fillers market demand throughout the projection period. Additionally, it is anticipated that the expansion of the plastic fillers market will be positively impacted throughout the projected period by the use of plastic items in the packaging and development segments. In addition, an increase in construction activity will drive the market's growth over the projection period.

Although factors like concerns about plastic disposal could limit industry expansion, the demand for plastic fillers is undoubtedly being driven by rigorous environmental regulations. Governments' increasing attention will also threaten the rise of the plastic fillers market on effective plastic waste management strategies throughout the projected period. But high demand for strong, lightweight plastic materials will open up profitable business opportunities in coming period. Additionally, emerging economies are expected to present a significant development opportunity for the market throughout the projection period.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/plastic-fillers-market



Plastic Fillers Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on various industries. Governments established severe lockdown protocols and social segregation standards to limit the pandemic's rapid spread. All throughout the globe, factories were shut down in the early phases of the outbreak. The commercial roll-out of the plastic filler market may also be severely delayed because of the economic crisis that followed the pandemic.

Segmentation Analysis

The global plastic fillers market has been segmented into type, form, application, and region.

Based on the type, the plastic fillers market is segregated into calcium carbonate, talc, kaolin, glass fibers, carbon black, and others. Among these, the calcium carbonate segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Based on the form, the plastic fillers market is segregated into continuous, discontinuous, and nanofillers. Among these, the discontinuous segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on the application, the plastic fillers market is segregated into automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics, packaging and others. Among these, the building & construction segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

The global Plastic Fillers market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Calcium carbonate

Talc

Kaolin

Glass fibers

Carbon black

Others

By Form

Continuous

Discontinuous

Nanofillers

By Application

Automotive

Building & construction

Electrical & electronics

Packaging

Others

Browse the full “Plastic Fillers Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Calcium carbonate, Talc, Kaolin, Glass Fibers, Carbon Black, and Others), By Form (Continuous, Discontinuous, and Nanofillers), By Application (Automotive, Building &Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/plastic-fillers-market



Competitive Landscape

The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. Some of the main competitors dominating the global plastic fillers market include –

BASF SE

Mineral Technologies Inc.

LKAB minerals

Hoffman minerals

Granic

The Dow Chemical Company

SAB

UBE Industries Inc.

INEOS Group AG

Imerys

Omya AG

Nyco Minerals (S&B)

KärntnerMontanindustrieGesellschaftm.b.H.

Quarzwerke Group

Nanobiomatters

Unimin

Evonik Industries

20 Microns Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Plastic Fillersmarket is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 4.70% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Plastic Fillers market size was valued at around US$ 11,392.40 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15,007.05 Million by 2028.

Plastic fillers are used extensively in the packaging sector, and expanding their uses in this sector is the primary factor fueling the market growth.

By type, the calcium carbonate category dominated the market in 2021.

By application, the building & construction category dominated the market in 2021.

North America dominated the plastic fillers market in 2021.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/plastic-fillers-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Plastic Fillers industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Plastic Fillers Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Plastic Fillers Industry?

What segments does the Plastic Fillers Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Plastic Fillers Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Form, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/plastic-fillers-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

The global plastic fillers market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. North America dominated the market for plastic fillers in 2021. Along with growing technological innovation and affordability, the region is witnessing a growth in the number of government incentives and subsidies to promote the use of electric vehicles. To reduce vehicle weight and provide an ideal cruising range, plastic fillers like talc and mica are necessary for producing plastic components for electric vehicles, which is predicted to boost the market value of plastic fillers. The cost of electric vehicles in North America should be reduced due to the sharp decline in lithium-ion battery prices, while the need for plastic fillers has increased.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 11,392.40 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 15,007.05 Million CAGR Growth Rate 4.70% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players BASF SE, Mineral Technologies Inc., LKAB minerals, Hoffman minerals, Granic, The Dow Chemical Company, SAB, UBE Industries Inc., INEOS Group AG, Imerys, Omya AG, Nyco Minerals (S&B), KärntnerMontanindustrieGesellschaftm.b.H., Quarzwerke Group, Nanobiomatters, Unimin, Evonik Industries, 20 Microns Ltd., and Others Key Segment By Type, Form, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Polycarbonate Resin Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/polycarbonate-resin-market



High Heat Foam Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/high-heat-foam-market



Chlorobenzenes Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/chlorobenzene-market



Ethyleneamines Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ethyleneamines-market



Catalase Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/catalase-market



Conductive Textile Market Size: https://www.fnfresearch.com/conductive-textile-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 73877 19999

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

