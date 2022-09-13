Sun Group awarded Asia's Leading Integrated Tourism Group 2022

/EIN News/ -- HANOI, Vietnam, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the journey of creation of many prestigious and iconic landmarks, which have been hailed as architectural masterpieces, Sun Group, one of Vietnam's leading real estate and tourism developers, was honored at the World Travel Awards Asia and Oceania 2022, in Ho Chi Minh City on September 7.



In recognition of the best providers in tourism and high standard products, World Travel Awards (WTA), the travel industry's most prestigious awards programme, has named Sun Group as “Asia's Leading Integrated Tourism Group 2022”.

Sun Group’s representatives received the cup of Asia's Leading Integrated Tourism Group 2022 from WTA

In addition, Sun Hospitality Group, a resort brand under Sun Group, was also awarded "Asia's Leading Hospitality Development Company". Four hotels & resorts created and owned by Sun Group, including Capella Hanoi, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, New World Phu Quoc and Premier Village Halong were also honored with prestige awards by WTA.

It’s an honor for Sun Group and also Vietnam's tourism industry as this is the first time a Vietnamese enterprise has won this award by WTA, which was likened to the "Oscar of the world travel industry".

JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa

Established in 1993, the WTA was created by Graham Cooke to reward and celebrate excellence across various sectors within the travel industry. It is an internationally-recognised award.

“This is a pride and a meaningful gift for Sun Group. This award will surely motivate Sun Group to continue its journey of 'beautifying our lands' by providing more classy products and services, contributing to gradually changing and raising the position of Vietnam tourism on the world tourism map,” said Mr. Dang Minh Truong, chairman of the director board of Sun Group.

World-class tourism ecosystem

With the pioneering world-class leisure travel in Vietnam, the tourism ecosystems of the world-class resort and entertainment programs created by Sun Group have brought a fresh change and a new position to many destinations. Sun Group’s masterpiece works have unlocked immersive experiences for tourists.

Golden Bridge

In Da Nang, the group has developed several destinations including Sun World Ba Na Hills (as awarded by WTA 2020), Golden Bridge, Asia Park, Premier Village Danang resort, Mercure Danang French Village Bana Hills hotel, InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula resort…

In Lao Cai, Sun Group contributed to create changes in Sa Pa with the record-breaking Fansipan cable car project, Sun World Fansipan Legend, the 5-star Hotel de la Coupole MGallery Sa Pa.

Meanwhile, northern Quang Ninh province is the land processing the complete convergence of Sun Group's tourism ecosystem, from transport infrastructure for tourism, such as Van Don International Airport, Van Don - Mong Cai Expressway, along with Premier Village Ha Long and Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh.

Yoko Onsen Quang Hanh

In Phu Quoc, the group has developed nearly 50 structures and dramatically transformed the South Island with a Mediterranean town complex, Hon Thom cable car, Sun World Phu Quoc, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay…

There are very few companies in the world that can own such integrated tourism development like Sun Group actively taking initiative in this field, according to Mr. Cooke. The group self-developed the airport, private port, 5-star hotel chain, luxury resorts, wellness tourism destinations and amusement parks all are remarkable achievements.

"I realize that the group is taking the development of tourists' lifestyles very seriously. This is such an important part of integrated tourism at a high level. Sun Group deserves to be voted as Asia's Leading Integrated Tourism Group 2022. I feel very proud of their achievements," emphasized Mr. Graham Cooke.

Brighten up Vietnam's tourism

Officially established in Vietnam in 2007 by a group of young Vietnamese intellectuals living in Ukraine, Sun Group has now emerged as one of the leading real estate and tourism developers in Vietnam with three member group, including Sun World, Sun Property, Sun Hospitality Group and hundreds tourism constructions over 3 regions of Vietnam.





New World Phu Quoc Resort

Since its establishment, Sun Group has flown the flag for Vietnam, enhancing its reputation as one of the most attractive destinations for tourism in the region and on the world’s tourism map.

From a low-cost destination in the past, recently, with the "world's most luxurious resorts", Vietnam has been introduced by Cruise Passenger magazine as one of the Luxury Asian destinations with the world's leading attractions.

Tourism has become one of the major sectors within the economy of Vietnam recently, with a direct GDP contribution of over 9% in 2019, according to Statista.com. The country had one of the highest numbers of international tourist arrivals in the Asia Pacific region in 2019, with yearly increases in tourism receipts before 2020.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfd67f3a-91dc-411f-9d1e-415e412e1272

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/49e2aa44-395d-4a47-bd80-1550ea175a2a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31aac19f-b5c4-4b2a-aff6-376974b3c8b3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bcee1a75-e5fa-42a7-899a-e2b6c983516b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c90080f-f6a8-49f0-8181-e2a86f0d24a6

Contact: dungptt@sungroup.com.vn