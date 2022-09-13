Copperstate Farms Announces Partnership With Arizona Trail Association

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator, today announced a community partnership with the Arizona Trail Association (ATA), a nonprofit organization whose mission is to protect, maintain, enhance, promote and sustain the Arizona Trail as a unique encounter with the natural environment. As a Premier Legacy Partner, Copperstate Farms is donating $20,000 to support new trail construction and maintenance.



The company will also serve as the presenting sponsor for AZ Trail in a Day, an annual tradition now in its fifth year that will take place Saturday, October 8. For more information, visit aztrail.org.

“Copperstate Farms is proud to be a locally owned company, and we love this state,” said Fife Symington IV, CEO and co-founder at Copperstate Farms. “Arizona is filled with natural beauty, and the Arizona Trail is one of the best ways to discover its wonders. As a company, wellness is central to our mission and through our partnership with the ATA, we hope to encourage everyone to experience the physical, mental, and emotional benefits of spending time in nature. Our partnership will also help keep our home state’s scenic trail protected and accessible to the community.”

AZ Trail in a Day invites individuals to hike, bike, ride, or run, a segment of the Arizona National Scenic Trail (AZT) with a goal to collectively cover all 800 miles in a single day while raising $50,000 to support priority trail projects and programs. The trail spans from Mexico to Utah and has been divided into nearly 100 sections, ranging in length from 2.1 to 13.8 miles.

Numerous segments are still in need of coverage in order to meet the goal of completing the AZT in a day. Registration is free and individuals can reserve their preferred segment online.

Copperstate Farms has committed to hiking an eight-mile section that starts in the Coconino National Forest and continues into the Tonto National Forest near Payson, Arizona.

Symington, a lifelong outdoor enthusiast who has personally completed the 800-mile AZT in both directions, will participate along with employees at Copperstate Farms. The Symington family has contributed to the ATA’s mission for many years.

“For over 30 years, the success of the Arizona Trail can be attributed to the generosity and support from the community,” said Matthew Nelson, the ATA’s Executive Director. “From volunteers building and maintaining trails to local communities supporting trail enthusiasts to Arizona businesses supporting our mission – the Arizona Trail represents the collective power of what happens when people come together with a shared vision. With help from Copperstate Farms and hundreds of folks throughout Arizona, we hope to make history in October by completing the entire AZT in a day.”

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms is the top cannabis wholesaler in Arizona and manages a 40-acre glass greenhouse in Snowflake, Arizona. The company is also home to award-winning cannabis brand, Good Things Coming, and operates five Sol Flower dispensaries with retail locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sun City, and two in Tempe.

Throughout the month of October, Sol Flower will donate a portion of sale proceeds from Good Things Coming to the ATA. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

About Copperstate Farms Management, LLC:

Established in 2016, Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, is a vertically integrated cannabis operator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. The company manages the licensed production and distribution of cannabis and operates a 1.7-million-square-foot greenhouse in Snowflake, Arizona, on behalf of licensed entity Holistic Patient Wellness Group, Inc. (License #00000019DCGM00234427 and #00000015ESEM68131310). Copperstate Farms is the parent company of multiple product suites and dispensary retail concept Sol Flower, with locations in Phoenix, Scottsdale, Sun City, and two in Tempe, Arizona. The Sun City retail operation includes a public-facing café and wellness classroom.

Copperstate Farms is dedicated to bringing growth to the local and state economy through the hiring of local workers, material suppliers, and contractors. For more information, visit CopperstateFarms.com.

About AZ Trail Association:

The Arizona National Scenic Trail is a complete non-motorized path, stretching 800 diverse miles across Arizona from Mexico to Utah. It links deserts, mountains, canyons, forests, history, communities and people. The Arizona Trail Association’s mission is to protect, maintain, enhance, promote and sustain the Arizona Trail as a unique encounter with the natural environment. For more information, visit www.aztrail.org.

