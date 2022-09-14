Michigan Catholic Women 20-35 Invited To ‘Discern Across the Sea (Lake Michigan)' This Fall
Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Invite Single Discerning or Pre-Discerning Catholic Women To Online Or In Person 2022 Discernment Events and Retreats
We offer you on-line and in-person retreats, designed for young adult Catholic women, to help you discern your life’s direction.”MANITOWOC, WI, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Maybe you’re a College, Grad Student or Post Graduate Young Catholic Professional from metro Detroit, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Gaylord, the Lakeshore… anywhere in the Lower Peninsula? And you’re just beginning to consider a call to consecrated life?“ reflected Vocation Directress Sr. Julie Ann Sheahan, OSF. “So we Franciscan Sisters invite you to Special Fall Retreats and Resources designed for you. We offer you on-line and in-person retreats, designed for young adult Catholic Women, to help you discern your life’s direction.”
— Sr. Julie Ann Sheahan, OSF
https://fscc-calledtobe.org/2022/09/05/catholic-women-20-35-invited-to-discern-across-lake-michigan/
September 23-25: Called to Be Franciscan On-line Retreat: Is a simple life lived for the Lord attractive to you? Franciscan Sister Anne Marie Lom leads this Franciscan centered retreat, and will offer individual spiritual direction at a convenient time for each participant.
September 30 – October 2: Jesus the Bridegroom Retreat at our Motherhouse In-Person in Manitowoc, Wisconsin led by Sister Jacqueline Spaniola. A silent retreat on the theme of Jesus, the Bridegroom. The analogy used most often throughout Scripture is a Bridegroom and Bride relationship. We will explore the Scriptures (Old and New Testament) to reflect upon the Lord’s desire to have an intimate relationship with each of us. Eucharistic Adoration, Liturgy of the Hours and Eucharist with the Sisters, as well as the opportunity for spiritual direction. Begins at 5:30 PM on Friday and concludes at noon on Sunday. No cost, but registration is required.
Note: Group discount on the Lake Michigan and Badger ferry is a possibility. We will pick you up at and return you to the dock. Lake Michigan is a gift from our Creator. St. Francis of Assisi loved Sister Water and so do we cherish this gift of nature so dear to us.
Design your own Convent Visit with us. Let us know when you would like to come. We can also explore a retreat with a particular topic or an event in our Community of Sisters.
There is no cost for retreats but registration is required. Visit https://fscc-calledtobe.org/2022/09/05/catholic-women-20-35-invited-to-discern-across-lake-michigan/
“At the end of our lives, all that matters is how we served our God and others, faithful to our call, and how well we respond generously to the inheritance given to us.” Sr. Leonette Kochan, OSF
For more Franciscan Insight visit https://fscc-calledtobe.org/
Sr Julie Ann Sheahan, OSF
Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity
+1 920-323-9632
sjulieann@fscc-calledtobe.org
Franciscan Sisters Welcome Catholic Women Discerning their Vocation