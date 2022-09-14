Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,004 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 242,854 in the last 365 days.

Michigan Catholic Women 20-35 Invited To ‘Discern Across the Sea (Lake Michigan)' This Fall

Franciscan-Sisters-Discerning-by-the-Sea

Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Discerning and Serving by the Sea

Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Invite Single Discerning or Pre-Discerning Catholic Women To Online Or In Person 2022 Discernment Events and Retreats

We offer you on-line and in-person retreats, designed for young adult Catholic women, to help you discern your life’s direction.”
— Sr. Julie Ann Sheahan, OSF
MANITOWOC, WI, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Maybe you’re a College, Grad Student or Post Graduate Young Catholic Professional from metro Detroit, Lansing, Grand Rapids, Gaylord, the Lakeshore… anywhere in the Lower Peninsula? And you’re just beginning to consider a call to consecrated life?“ reflected Vocation Directress Sr. Julie Ann Sheahan, OSF. “So we Franciscan Sisters invite you to Special Fall Retreats and Resources designed for you. We offer you on-line and in-person retreats, designed for young adult Catholic Women, to help you discern your life’s direction.”
https://fscc-calledtobe.org/2022/09/05/catholic-women-20-35-invited-to-discern-across-lake-michigan/

September 23-25: Called to Be Franciscan On-line Retreat: Is a simple life lived for the Lord attractive to you? Franciscan Sister Anne Marie Lom leads this Franciscan centered retreat, and will offer individual spiritual direction at a convenient time for each participant.

September 30 – October 2: Jesus the Bridegroom Retreat at our Motherhouse In-Person in Manitowoc, Wisconsin led by Sister Jacqueline Spaniola. A silent retreat on the theme of Jesus, the Bridegroom. The analogy used most often throughout Scripture is a Bridegroom and Bride relationship. We will explore the Scriptures (Old and New Testament) to reflect upon the Lord’s desire to have an intimate relationship with each of us. Eucharistic Adoration, Liturgy of the Hours and Eucharist with the Sisters, as well as the opportunity for spiritual direction. Begins at 5:30 PM on Friday and concludes at noon on Sunday. No cost, but registration is required.

Note: Group discount on the Lake Michigan and Badger ferry is a possibility. We will pick you up at and return you to the dock. Lake Michigan is a gift from our Creator. St. Francis of Assisi loved Sister Water and so do we cherish this gift of nature so dear to us.

Design your own Convent Visit with us. Let us know when you would like to come. We can also explore a retreat with a particular topic or an event in our Community of Sisters.

There is no cost for retreats but registration is required. Visit https://fscc-calledtobe.org/2022/09/05/catholic-women-20-35-invited-to-discern-across-lake-michigan/

“At the end of our lives, all that matters is how we served our God and others, faithful to our call, and how well we respond generously to the inheritance given to us.” Sr. Leonette Kochan, OSF

For more Franciscan Insight visit https://fscc-calledtobe.org/

Sr Julie Ann Sheahan, OSF
Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity
+1 920-323-9632
sjulieann@fscc-calledtobe.org

Franciscan Sisters Welcome Catholic Women Discerning their Vocation

You just read:

Michigan Catholic Women 20-35 Invited To ‘Discern Across the Sea (Lake Michigan)' This Fall

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.