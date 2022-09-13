Emergence of Advanced Biliary Stents Seen as Effective for Treatment of Biliary Disorders: Fact.MR Analysis

The Global Market For Biliary Stents Is Anticipated To Grow Rapidly As A Result of An Increase In Surgical Operations For Biliary Disorders

A stent is a plastic or metal tube that is put into a human body’s lumen or duct to maintain the passageway's openness. The term 'biliary' refers to the bile duct, a long, tube-like structure that carries bile fluid. In the process of breaking down food, bile is crucial. Biliary stents are used to treat biliary diseases.

In 1979, biliary stents were initially used to treat malignant biliary strictures, which marked a paradigm shift in the treatment of biliary disorders. Biliary stents are utilized for a variety of conditions, including biliary strictures, leaking bile ducts, and malignant biliary blockage.

The growing number of people across the world being diagnosed with chronic liver disease and bile duct cancer is anticipated to fuel global demand for biliary stents.

The market is also expected to increase as a result of the rapidly increasing number of minimally-invasive surgeries and the use of robotics, which enable physicians to carry out a variety of difficult procedures with accuracy and adaptability. Furthermore, compared to conventional surgery, robotic-associated bile duct surgical procedure offers advantages such as shorter hospital stays, lower infection risks, and speedier recovery.

For instance,

The American Cancer Society (2021) estimates that 8,000 Americans would be diagnosed with bile duct cancer each year.



Since these tumours can frequently be difficult to identify and may be mistakenly categorized as another type of cancer, the real number of cases is anticipated to be greater. An existing tumour that is blocking the bile duct may become larger as a result of bile duct cancer. In such cases, biliary stent insertion can aid in optimal bile drainage.

High Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Disorders Needing Treatment

The number of choices for treating pancreatic and biliary illnesses has risen as a result of improvements in gastrointestinal surgery during the past few decades. Compared to conventional open surgical procedures, gastrointestinal therapies have lesser risks.

Before the emergence of stents, surgery was the main treatment for biliary blockage. The mainstay of pancreas divisum therapy is done with the use of pancreatic and biliary stents, as well as emerging technologies such as biodegradable biliary stents and bioabsorbable stents, which have expanded the possibilities for the open surgical treatment of complicated lesions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global sales of biliary stents are projected to reach US$ 402.5 million by 2027.

The hospitals segment is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6% in the biliary stents market from 2022 to 2027.

The market for biliary stents in China is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 83 million by 2027.

Currently, biliary stent sales account for 2.3% share of the global stents market.

Key Segments in Biliary Stents Industry Research

By Type : Metal Biliary Stents Plastic Biliary Stents

: By Application : Bilio-pancreatic Leakages Pancreatic Cancer Benign Biliary Structures Gallstones Others

By End User : Hospitals Specialty Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centres Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA







Winning Strategy

The biliary stents market is fragmented and characterized by oligopolistic rivalry between select groups of well-known manufacturers. The market has a patent pool, and therefore, established manufacturers are looking towards newer ways to generate income.

Several businesses, including Cook Medical Inc., CONMED Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, and many others, are vying for a higher market share in emerging markets due to the lucrative growth opportunities in these markets.

To increase their market shares, manufacturers of biliary stents are investing heavily and putting strong emphasis on the introduction of cutting-edge technologies.

For instance, in January 2019, AMG International GmbH's 'ARCHIMEDES' biodegradable biliary and pancreatic stents got European CE mark clearance.





Recent Developments and Innovations in Biliary Stents Market

Boston Scientific Corporation declared in October 2021 that its Advanix biliary plastic stents now have both the CE Mark and 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The clearance will expand the company's product line, increasing the company's revenue.

Olympus Corporation introduced its self-expanding metal stent, the HANAROSTENT, in July 2020. FDA 510(k) clearance has been granted for the Hanarostent biliary stent.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the biliary stents market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2027.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of type (metal biliary stents, plastic biliary stents), application (bilio-pancreatic leakages, pancreatic cancer, benign biliary structures, gallstones, others), and end user (hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

