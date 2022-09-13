40 Surviving Family Members of Fallen Heroes Receive Higher Education Scholarships
In its 21st Year, MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund Again Increases Scholarships to Help Address the Rising Cost of Education
/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As students return to the classroom while families deal with the dual problems of soaring tuition and the high inflation, the MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund again has increased funding of higher education scholarships for the children and spouses of fallen public servants. For the 2022-2023 academic year, more than $77,000 in scholarships have been awarded to 40 recipients from communities across the nation.
“Families who serve the public are hit especially hard by high tuition and inflation,” said Lynne Ford, CEO and President of MissionSquare Retirement and President of the MissionSquare Scholarship Fund. “These costs, coupled with the trauma of losing a family member in the line of duty, can put higher education out of reach for those left behind.”
“Our mission is to serve those who serve our nation’s communities, including their families. This scholarship fund is so important because it supports the families of the individuals working in service to the public who have made the ultimate sacrifice. Helping ensure their families have access to higher education honors our fallen heroes. And it helps set up their survivors reach their career goals and achieve financial security. It’s been our honor to fund these scholarships for more than 20 years,” Ford said.
To date, more than $1.4 million has been awarded to some 450 students across the nation.
Founded in 2001, the MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund honors education, health care, not-for-profit, public safety, and other local and state government employees who died while in service to their communities. The fund provides financial aid to the surviving spouses and children of those employees who died in the line of duty and will attend full-time an accredited two-year community college, four-year accredited university, or vocational school.
The 2022–2023 MissionSquare Scholarship Fund recipients are as follows:
- Imani O. Armstrong, Alabama State University
- Tiffany S. Bartholemew, University of West Florida
- Jack O. Bellew, Manhattan College
- Katreana F. Bellew, New York University
- Kieran J. Bellew, Penn State University
- Katianna Blackwel-Scott, Kenyon College
- Jonathan Brooks, Herzing University
- Karley Burbridge, University of Nebraska at Omaha
- Ally N. Butler, Ball State University
- Owen A. Curry, Embry Riddle Aeronautical University
- Aliza V. DeVoe, Millersville University
- Elizabeth Diebel, Florida Atlantic University
- Madison Draper, Ameritech College of Healthcare
- Gabrielle J. Eck, Wichita State University
- Andrea Evans, Friends University
- Emilee Fleshner, Valencia College
- Jocelyn Fontanez-Rivera, UPR Recito Universitario de Moyaguez
- Rylee D. Fournier, University of La Verne
- Frank (Grant) W. Fouts, VI, University of Iowa
- Bailey R. Fritz, Thiel College
- Robin Lee, Benedictine University
- Kennedy K. Karriem, Arkansas State University
- Saralyn Lunger, University of Texas Health Science Center
- Myareoh Martinez, University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences
- Sarah McNair, University of Georgia
- Chandler Miller, Park University
- Grace Nielson, University of Missouri-Columbia
- Keara G. Page, Union College
- Rachel Platt, Salisbury University
- Courtney L. Quiroz, Pacific University
- Karlie Reed, California Baptist University
- Katelyn M. Rice, Bridgewater State University
- Ryan J. Rice, Bridgewater State University
- Mark Scarborough, Lakeland University
- Jayden Scott, Tennessee Wesleyan University
- Gwendolyn Sherwood, Alderson Broaddus University
- Sean Starzalkowski, ECPI University
- Kadence M. Stroble, University of the Southwest
- Stephanie Vidal-Echevarria, University of Turabo
- Jackson Winum, University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Receipts were selected based on qualifications such as financial need, academic success, leadership in school and community activities, honors received, and work experience.
The application program for 2023 will be available starting in the fall of 2022.
About the MissionSquare Retirement Memorial Scholarship Fund
The MissionSquare Retirement Fund is a 501(c)(3) public charity founded in 2001. Since its start, the Fund has raised more than $1.4 million and awarded more than 450 scholarships to surviving children and spouses of fallen public sector employees from across the nation. Financial support for the scholarship is provided by individuals, foundations, and organizations.
About MissionSquare Retirement
MissionSquare Retirement is dedicated to guiding those who serve our communities toward a secure and confident financial future. Founded in 1972, MissionSquare Retirement is a mission-based, nonstock, nonprofit, financial services company with approximately $70 billion in assets under management and administration, focused on delivering retirement plans, investment options, and personalized guidance helping more than 3 million people working in public service retire confidently. *
For more information, visit www.missionsq.org or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
*As of June 30, 2022
