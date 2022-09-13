Coated Glass Market will Reach Nearly USD 60.11 Billion, Expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% during the Forecast Period of 2028

Reports And Data

Growth in the construction and building sector and increasing focus on smart city projects and rising need to develop energy efficient building

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global coated glass market size is expected to reach USD 60.11 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Rapid growth in the construction industry and the need for development of more energy efficient buildings in order to reduce energy consumption are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Residential and commercial structures account for nearly a third (32%) of total electricity of a country. Countries such as India are introducing a revised version of Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) in order to achieve 50% reduction in energy use by 2030. The government is planning to make the new code mandatory such that the municipalities can use it legally. Ability of coated glass to reduce energy costs associated with the heat transfer that takes place through windows is projected to boost the revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. Microscopic coating on glasses makes windows more thermally efficient. Coating on glass works by minimizing the amount of infrared and ultraviolet light that can pass through the glass by reflecting it away thereby reducing radiant heat emissions. Increasing R&D activities for the production of transparent, bioinspired coatings enable production of conventional glass tougher, self-cleaning, and incredibly smooth. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market. New transparent, bioinspired coating could be utilized to create scratch resistant and durable lenses for eyeglasses, high-quality solar panels and self-cleaning windows.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In October 2020, NSG Group announced the launch of Pilkington SaniTise in order to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Pilkington SaniTise is a transparent coated glass which is naturally activated through UV exposure from daylight. Pyrolytic coating on glass provides antimicrobial properties by minimizing enveloped viruses on its surface. Antimicrobial activity when exposed to natural UV of a coated glass significantly increases in comparison to uncoated glass. It also provides extra protection to building facades, shared transportation such as trains, school buses, restaurants, or hotels, and exterior shared spaces such as bus shelters. Moreover, coated glass is compatible with commercial grade cleaning products and is highly resistant to physical corrosion and chemical damage.

Low-E glass segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global coated glass market over the forecast period. Exceptional energy efficiency and aesthetics offered by the Low-E coatings are boosting their demand in the construction industry. Due to advancements in Low-E coatings technology, architects can specify large expanses of transparent glass to deliver the benefits of daylighting while enhancing the energy and environmental performance of buildings.

Windows segment is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period. Coated glass windows play a significant role in conserving energy of a structure as windows are generally responsible for maximum energy losses in any structure. The Low-E windows are more insulative than standard uncoated glasses due to coating. This also helps in reducing energy costs associated with the heat transfer that happens because of windows.

Construction segment is expected to account for a considerable revenue share in the global coated glass market owing to increasing development of energy efficient commercial and residential buildings. The need to reduce the energy bills by minimizing energy consumption is raising demand for coated glass in the construction industry.

Major players in the market include Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., AGC Inc., Guardian Industries, PPG Industries, Inc., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., Central Glass Co., Ltd., China Glass Holdings Limited, Sisecam Group, and Schott AG.

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Construction Films market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Low-E glass

Solar Control Panel

Hard Coated

Soft Coated

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Facades

Window

Partitions

Others

End Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Construction

Automotive

Sports & Leisure

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the Construction Films during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

