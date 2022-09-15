The Pearl of Africa, Uganda is optimistic about the future, the Ugandan Governmental strategies are emerging to have a demonstrable impact in the country.” — Nicholas Jeffery Chairman

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Subdued "Invest in Uganda" delivers unique content and connections.

Nicholas Jeffery, the Chairman of Ventree Innovation and Priceless Farms, attended and spoke at the "Invest in Uganda" all-day conference in London's south bank on Saturday. While the forum was subdued because of the passing of her majesty Queen Elisabeth, and with all due respect being afforded, appropriately as a Commonwealth country, the event still went ahead. "Despite the passing of Queen Elizabeth, the event was still run, which I believe was the right decision, as a commonwealth country, with the deepest respect, thank you," said Nicholas Jeffery, the Chairman of Ventree Innovation and Priceless Farms. "I am sure it is what the household would have wanted, given that the Crown represents everything that represents continuity and consistency."

“The Pearl of Africa,” Uganda is optimistic about the future

Uganda faces the same Global challenges that are felt around the World, but they are potentially magnified in East Africa. The economic impact of CoVid, the supply chain issues, and the resulting ramp of inflation hurt the country economically. Still, it does not appear to dent its enthusiasm, and the Ugandan Governmental strategies are emerging to have a demonstrable impact in the country.

The fundamentals are solid, such as regionalization and economic partnerships, which now include the UK. New financial markets such as the exploration and mining of oil and gold fields, where recent investment decisions will secure production by 2025, generating revenues for the next 25 years.

Natural resources, in the form of farming, is still sub-scale but gaining traction with rest of world yields, demonstrating that the opportunities are vast. Infrastructure and electrification are sweeping the country and have been heavily invested in by the Government, which will pay substantial near-future dividends.

Peace and Security this is a tough neighbourhood, but the Government is investing heavily, making for an excellent business (Liberal) safe community.

Ventree Innovations is thriving, with its foundational farm (Priceless Farms) located in the White Nile basin of Uganda. The company was founded by Canadian Aaron Elton and American Joe Goodwin over seven years ago but has seen a dramatic acceleration in its sustainable farming achievements in the past year.

Aaron Elton, Founder of the farm, moved to Uganda 14 years ago and now lives in with his wife and three children in Kampala and on the farm in lake Kyoga; he said of the event, "We were delighted to participate at the event and with such a timely and relevant story to tell about sustainable farming, herbal based nutraceuticals and new ideas around carbon credits, itis wonderful to see Uganda at the cutting edge of the Global conversation."

Currently, with 140 acres, the farm produces a vivid green, superior quality Moringa leaf powder. This will be the first of a variety of cultivated crops, some for the local market, but the majority will be for organic healthcare and nutraceuticals production to export Globally. Ventress's products are already a significant constituent in licensed nutritional foods shipped via a Ugandan partner (Dr. Choice) globally.

Moringa is known as the "miracle tree," mainly because every part of the tree benefits humans and animals and its efficacious medicinal effects. The leaves, roots, bark, and seeds can be used for various applications, including food for humans and animals, medicine and cosmetics, water purification, and even biofuels. The Moringa Leaf Power contains two times the protein of yogurt, four times the vitamin A of carrots, three times the potassium of bananas, seven times the vitamin C of oranges, and four times the calcium of milk.

Priceless Farms processes and preserves the nutrition of the living plant on-site to deliver a full complement of essential amino acids and phytonutrients and works with partners in Uganda to give to the World.

Earth Care . People care . Fair Share