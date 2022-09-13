Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market will Reach Nearly USD 1.58 Billion, Expanding at a CAGR of 7.4% by 2027
Reports And Data
According to Reports and Data, the global Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices market is expected to reach USD 1.58 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4%NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices market was valued at USD 896.1 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1.58 Billion by year 2027, at a CAGR of 7.4%. The study covers EEG devices, a typically noninvasive electrophysiological monitoring system designed to record electrical activity of the brain. This electrical activity is measured over a period of time, and abnormalities are studied to diagnose the patient’s condition. EEG is generally used to diagnose epilepsy, brain death, sleep disorders, encephalopathies, coma, depth of anesthesia, tumors, stroke and other focal brain disorders. But innovations in Electroencephalography such as wearable EEG by new company Cogwear LLC provide wearable EEG looking like headband applicable in sports, gym and majorly in healthcare as it is useful in studying team work, trust within individual, communication and brain reaction to situation and also detects anxiety and depression among younger generation. The Society for Neuroscience estimated that approximately 38% of the European region experiencing neurological disorders costing an average of around USD 902.43 billion every year which require brain study to understand an individual and deliver proper treatment this will improve the demand of Electroencephalography in the respective regional market.
Rising prevalence of target diseases like epilepsy, unmet needs of patients pushing device development, rise in number of neurologists, significant focus of pharmaceutical companies on development of better technology, availability of public as well private funds for research, rise in the rate of accidental injuries and favorable regulatory scenario, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. Increasing speed of population aging will boost prevalence of chronic disorders and neurological diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease which require neurological imaging to study the brain activity which leads to increased demand of Electroencephalography in market. Rise in the technological investment and advances done in the market, for instance one of global serving company of brain computer interface manufacturer and consumer wearable Neurosky created a software Mindscrib which help people with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in communication irrespective of their motor function non-working.
However the advent of high-resolution anatomical imaging techniques such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) have reduced the use of EEG and may hamper the market this innovation can be the solution for locked-in syndrome and is expected to boom at high pace. High cost of complex brain monitoring devices and unfavorable reimbursement policies may further restrain the market during the forecast period.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices market is growing at a CAGR of 6% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 7.4 % and 7.2% CAGR, respectively. High pruritus prevalence across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.
As of 2019, 32-channel EEG dominated the market accounting for 42% of the revenue market share and is also projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to its constant technological advancements and its high adoption by healthcare professionals
Portable devices is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2027 with a CAGR of 8.2%. However, high costs and lack of sufficient development are major challenge for the market growth of this market segment.
On the basis of end use, hospitals segment dominated the market holding 68.5% of the market share since patients usually turn to hospitals for treatment and the rise in number of hospitals in emerging countries
Asia Pacific is expected to account for the 21.4% of the global Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices market. Developing nations such China, and India are likely to witness high growth
Competitive Landscape:
The report also focuses on details of each market player including its global position, financial standing, revenue generation, company overview, and product & service portfolio. The Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices market is extremely competitive and consists of several key players at the regional and global levels. Key players are focused on adopting various strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments in R&D, partnerships, joint ventures, and collaborations to strengthen their market position and enhance their product portfolio.
Leading companies operating in the market are:
Cadwell Laboratories Inc., Compumedics Limited, EB Neuro S.P.A, Elekta A.B., BrainScope Company Inc., Electrical Geodesics Inc., Natus Medical Inc., Lifelines Neurodiagnostic Systems Inc., and Neurowave Systems Inc.
The report also offers detailed insights about market segmentation based on type, application and regional bifurcation:
Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices Market Segmentation:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
8-channel EEG
21-channel EEG
25-channel EEG
32-channel EEG
40-channel EEG
Multichannel EEG
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Standalone devices
Portable devices
End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Diagnostic Centers
Clinics
Others
Regional Outlook:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
Some essential purposes of the Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices market research report:
Vital Developments: Custom investigation provides critical improvements to the Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices market, including R&D, new item shipment, coordinated efforts, development rate, partnerships, joint efforts, and local development of rivals working in the market on a global scale and regional.
Market Characteristics: The report contains Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices market highlights, income, limit, limit utilization rate, value, net, creation rate, generation, utilization, import, trade, supply, demand, cost, part of the industry in general, CAGR, and gross margin. Likewise, the market report offers an exhaustive investigation of the elements and their most recent patterns, along with Service market fragments and subsections.
Investigative Tools: This market report incorporates the accurately considered and evaluated information of the major established players and their extension into the Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices market by methods. Systematic tools and methodologies, for example, Porter’s Five Powers Investigation, Possibilities Study, and numerous other statistical investigation methods have been used to analyze the development of the key players working in the Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices market.
Convincingly, the Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single market reality without the need to allude to some other research report or source of information. This report will provide all of you with the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the Electroencephalography (EEG) Devices market.
