9/13/2022 UPDATE: Portion of Route 405 to Close Next Week in Northumberland County

​9/13/2022 UPDATE: Route 405 is now open between Montandon and Northumberland. Motorist can expect intermittent lane restrictions with flagging over the next two weeks while the contractor completes miscellaneous construction in the area.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 405 will be closed starting next week in West Chillisquaque and Point Townships, Northumberland County, for road construction as part of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project.

Starting Monday, August 1, Route 405 will be closed to traffic between Housels Run Road in West Chillisquaque Township and Route 1024 (Ridge Road) in Point Township. Route 405 will be reconstructed near the intersection with the former Route 147.



A detour using Ridge Road, Route 147, Route 45, and Route 405 will be in place for approximately two months. Local traffic will be able to access businesses and homes. The reconstruction of this portion of Route 405 is expected to be completed by September 2022.



Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for detour signing and road closures and allow for additional commute time for the detour routes.



For more information regarding the CSVT motorists can visit the website at CSVT | Welcome to the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project Website or view a map of the new route designations at: CSVT Route Designation Map.



