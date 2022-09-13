Route 837 East Carson Street Paving Continues This Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on East Carson Street (Route 837) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Wednesday through Friday, September 14-16 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions in each direction on East Carson Street will occur between South 24th Street and South 33rd Street from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday as crews conduct paving operations.

Golden Triangle Construction is the prime contractor.

The work is part of the $17.45 million East Carson Street Improvement project and also includes milling and resurfacing, signage and signal upgrades, concrete pavement patching, drainage, guide rail, ADA ramps, curb and sidewalk, pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction along the 2.5 mile stretch of East Carson Street between the Smithfield Street Bridge and 33rd Street. Additionally, pedestrian enhancement accommodations (including bump-outs, high visibility crosswalks, pedestrian countdown signals) will be incorporated.

Additionally, to help keep motorists informed, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for East Carson Street traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to ymanyisha@pa.gov. Please write "Subscribe – East Carson Street" in the subject line.



MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

