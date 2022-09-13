Ritter Integrates Compliant Sales Call Recording Capability to Their High-Functioning Client Management Platform

/EIN News/ -- HARRISBURG, Pa., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ritter Insurance Marketing, LLC (Ritter) is excited to launch CallVault as an innovative solution to the new sales call recording regulation from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), which applies to all agents and brokers selling Medicare Advantage or Part D products.



This new user-friendly feature, created by Ritter’s in-house software development team, is seamlessly added to their collection of proprietary sales tools within their agent dashboard, the Ritter Platform. CallVault is designed to compliantly record and store both inbound and outbound calls with beneficiaries at no cost to the agent.

Craig Ritter, CEO of Ritter Insurance Marketing and Manager Partner of Integrity Marketing Group, is enthusiastic about providing this vital agent resource to Medicare agents across the country in light of regulations published by CMS on May 9, 2022, that requires any sales calls with beneficiaries in the Medicare chain of enrollment to be recorded and stored for 10 years.

“We understood a solution to this new compliance requirement needed to be skillfully and promptly developed in order to support our Medicare agents who provide a necessary service to hundreds of thousands of Medicare beneficiaries,” Ritter said. “We’re thrilled to deliver CallVault as a best-in-class option to provide relief for a complex compliance regulation facing our agents as we approach Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period.”

CallVault’s outbound call recording functionality is easily initiated through client records in the Ritter Platform. The inbound call recording is achieved through the generation of a unique phone number that an agent can assign to ring through to any number they choose, including their office or mobile phone number.

Twilio voice recording technology securely underpins the proprietary user interface developed by Ritter to meet the specific needs of agents in the Medicare marketplace.

The launch of this new feature today allows agents to become comfortable with this software in advance of Medicare agent’s busiest season, AEP, which runs from October 15 to December 7.

“Ease of use was at the forefront of our plan when developing CallVault”, Ritter says. “Our goal was not only to create a way for agents to stay compliant, but also, to make the actual task of recording calls very much a seamless process to limit friction between our agents and their clients.”

The Ritter Platform is a comprehensive agent dashboard providing insight into clients, contracts, enrollments, downlines, and commissions. Its revolutionary quote engine features both provider and drug lookups, and FastTrack prefilled applications to streamline the enrollment process.

To learn more about how CallVault can easily help agents stay CMS compliant, visit RitterIM.com/blog or RitterIM.com/agent-tools/the-ritter-platform.

About Ritter Insurance Marketing

Ritter Insurance Marketing is a field marketing organization supporting independent insurance agents in the senior health and life insurance markets. A partner within Integrity Marketing Group, Ritter is based in Harrisburg, Pa., with satellite offices in Bayside, NY; Greensboro, NC; Omaha, NE; Sarasota, FL; Scottsdale, AZ; Reisterstown, MD; and Medina, OH. More than 250 full-time Ritter employees support the business of thousands of independent insurance agents in all 50 states. Ritter's proprietary software development and agent service departments develop and market leading business solutions for insurance agents. For more information, visit RitterIM.com.

