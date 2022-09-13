Boxing Equipment Market Growth & Size by 2028 | Shares, Revenue, Future Investment, Cost Analysis | Demand, Trends, Recent Developments, Expansion Plan | Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxing Equipment market report analyses top opportunities in the market and summarize the features that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Reports also focus on earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and present and upcoming trends, and also estimate the overall development of the global Boxing Equipment market during 2022-2028.

Boxing Equipment market analyze sales, production, revenue, consumption, market share, development plans, types, applications, and key players. Also analyses expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Boxing Equipment market size is estimated to be worth USD 1601.7 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 2018.1 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Boxing Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), company, type, and application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period

Types: -

Gloves

Ankle/Knee/Elbow Guard

Punching Bags

Hand Wraps

Shin Guard

Mouth Guard

Head Gear

Boxing Pads

Others

Applications: -

Sporting Goods Retailer

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Online Retail

Geographic Segmentation: -

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major players in the global market include: -

Adidas

Century Martial Arts

Everlast Worldwide

Twins Special

Combat Sports International

Fairtex

King Professional

REVGEAR

Ringside

Key Benefits of Boxing Equipment Market Research: -

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

Overview of the regional outlook of the Boxing Equipment Market

