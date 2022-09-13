Xceedance Opens New Global Headquarters in Worcester, MA

An additional office for multi-functional teams has also been dedicated in Bengaluru, India.

/EIN News/ -- WORCESTER, Mass., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xceedance, a global provider of strategic operations support, technology, and data services to insurance organizations, today announced the opening of its newest office locations in Worcester, Massachusetts, U.S.A., and Bengaluru, India in support of the company’s ongoing international growth.



The Massachusetts office, located at 1 Mercantile Street in downtown Worcester, reflects the company’s significant footprint in the North American insurance market. The Worcester location serves as the company’s global headquarters and contains the organization’s print and call centers that support insurance organization business operations across the globe.

“Our global headquarters reflects the significant growth of Xceedance over the past several years and positions the company for continued expansion in the months to come,” said Manish Khetan, EVP and chief operating officer for North America at Xceedance. “Worcester is a vibrant city in the heart of Massachusetts, and our centrally located office in the downtown area provides easy access to public transportation, municipal services, restaurants, and events. This office serves as the hub for our North America-based team members who work in 32 U.S. states and Canada. The meeting and training facilities also address account management needs, as Xceedance rapidly broadens its client community of re/insurers, MGAs, brokers, and agents.”

The office in Bengaluru, located in India’s southern Karnataka state, features space for multiple units and capabilities within the organization, including actuarial, insurance technology, human resources, facilities, and IT services teams.

“Bengaluru is a technology hub in India, and the modern Xceedance office positions the company well to attract and employ the region’s rich tech talent,” said Amit Tiwari, EVP and chief operating officer for India and Poland at Xceedance. “The bright, open space facilitates collaboration among team members while ensuring an enjoyable work environment. We are excited about this workplace, which further enhances our company’s presence in India and other global regions.”

In addition to the new locations in Worcester and Bengaluru, Xceedance operates offices in London, U.K.; Ruggell, Liechtenstein; Krakow, Poland; Gurgaon and Noida, India; and Sydney, Australia — to serve its global insurance industry clients and partners. Additional office locations are under consideration across the globe as Xceedance continues to expand. All company offices on four continents are listed here: www.xceedance.com/contact.

About Xceedance

Xceedance provides strategic operations support, technology, and data services to drive efficiencies for insurance organizations worldwide. The company helps insurers launch products, implement intelligent technology, deploy advanced analytics, and achieve business process optimization. For more information, visit www.xceedance.com.

Media Contact: Jennifer Overhulse

Company: St. Nick Media Services

Telephone: 859.803.6597

Email: jen@stnickmedia.com