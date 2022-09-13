Comvest Partners Closes Debut $252 Million Special Opportunities Fund

/EIN News/ -- WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comvest Partners (“Comvest”), an operationally focused middle-market private investment firm, is pleased to announce the launch of a structured capital investment platform, Comvest Special Opportunities, and the close of the platform’s debut fund, Comvest Special Opportunities Fund, L.P. (“CSO I”), with $252 million in capital commitments.



Comvest Special Opportunities provides custom financing solutions that can combine structured credit and non-control equity investments, adding an opportunistic hybrid approach to Comvest’s long-standing stable of senior credit and control private equity investment platforms. Limited partners in CSO I include well-known public pension plans, insurance companies, asset managers, consultants, and family office investors.

“Comvest has proudly provided bespoke debt and equity investment solutions to well-positioned middle-market companies for more than 20 years,” said Tom Clark, Senior Partner, at Comvest. “We are thrilled to deliver options across the capital structure that serve the situational needs of market-leading businesses. CSO I comes at a time when many companies seek targeted, non-traditional capital solutions to better navigate fast-moving market- or event-driven challenges and opportunities.”

Comvest Special Opportunities targets North American companies with enterprise values of more than $50 million in Comvest’s core industries, which include business and technology services, consumer and e-commerce, financial services and specialty finance, healthcare, industrial services, and transportation and logistics. Investment situations of interest include companies seeking growth capital, liquidity solutions, debt recapitalizations, dividends, purchases of shareholder stakes, distressed credits, and forward flow asset purchases. The strategy offers a flexible approach involving structured debt and non-control equity investments that may include senior and junior debt, preferred and structured equity, and bridge capital.

“We are grateful for the strong support CSO I has received from our limited partners,” said Tom Goila, Partner, at Comvest. “We believe their confidence is rooted in our investment team’s ability to leverage Comvest’s decades of transactional experience in complex situations, in our industry expertise, and in our operating resources as a partner for growth. We look forward to working with our extensive executive networks to identify investment opportunities that deliver strong risk-adjusted returns for our investors."

About Comvest Partners

Comvest is an operationally focused private investment firm that has provided equity and debt capital to well-positioned middle-market companies throughout North America since 2000. Through its private equity, direct lending and special opportunities investment platforms, Comvest offers tailored investment solutions across the capital structure, deep industry and operating expertise, a collaborative approach, and significant transaction experience as an active investor. Today, Comvest manages more than $7.7 billion in assets, and has invested over $8.7 billion since inception. Based in West Palm Beach, Comvest also maintains offices in Chicago and New York. For more information, please visit www.comvest.com.

For more information, please contact:

Robert O’Sullivan, Managing Partner – r.osullivan@comvest.com

David Weiss, Managing Director, Head of Investor Relations – d.weiss@comvest.com