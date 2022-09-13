‘Accelerate 2022: Maestro PMS’s In Person Users Conference’ Helping Hoteliers Thrive & Navigate Change in the New Normal
Invitation-only event held October 17-20 in Toronto will bring together Maestro PMS users, team members, and partners to drive information exchange
This event gives [users] the opportunity to look more closely at things during the workshops, private lab sessions, and presentations that they can take back [to] their hotels.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next month hoteliers running on a variety of Maestro PMS platforms – including Cloud Hosted, On Premise, Self-Hosted or Private Cloud – will converge at the Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto for “Accelerate 2022,” a LIVE Maestro PMS Users Conference to be held October 17 to 20. Designed to help its customers navigate change … thrive and accelerate their success through evolving guest expectations … and achieve optimal productivity and profitability … the invitation-only event will bring together Maestro users and staff to exchange ideas, build alliances, and arm hoteliers with innovative tools, actionable business strategies, and technological skills they need to capitalize on their Maestro property-management system investment.
To register for Accelerate 2022: Maestro User’s Conference, click here. For a video snapshot of the last LIVE Maestro event, click here.
“It’s been three years since the last ‘in-person’ Maestro User’s Conference, and we can’t wait to see everyone face to face,” said Warren Dehan, Maestro president. “There is nothing quite like giving hotel and resort operators a chance to meet Maestro team members face to face – people they regularly connect with for services. Maestro has so much to offer our clients, including the most modern technology opportunities and continuous innovation to stay competitive, but users are busy and can’t always make time to look at all the capabilities. This event gives them the opportunity to take a breath and look more closely at things during the workshops, private lab sessions, and presentations that they can take back with them and implement in their hotels with better understanding.”
The four-day event, sponsored by LOC International, b4checkin, Silverware POS, Anything Hotel, foreUP, IDeaS, Purple Cloud Technologies, Sciant, Yellow Dog, and Zaplox, will equip owners, executives, managers, department heads, key personnel, revenue/reservations professionals and IT teams with the information they need related to:
• Guest Engagement Strategies & Tools
• Business Analytics & Data Mining
• Mobile & Contactless Tools for Guests & Staff
• Web Browser Platform Benefits & Deployment Options
• Cloud Hosting & Security Considerations
• Social Media Engagement & Direct Booking Tools
• Rate & Yield Management Strategies
• Integrated Operations Across Portfolio
• Latest Maestro Modules & Tools to Accelerate
• Tools & Services to Help with Staff On-Boarding
• Credit Card EMV Updates and More!
The Labor Shortage: The TNT Approach
Guest speaker Larry Mogelonsky, the world's most published hospitality author and co-founder of Hotel Mogel Consulting, will lead off the Maestro Users Conference. His presentation will identify solutions to the current labor crisis that we face.
“For years the hospitality industry has been guest-centric in its approach to service and loyalty,” Mogelonsky said. “While hoteliers must do everything possible to ensure guest satisfaction, it cannot be at the expense of staff. There needs to be a massive paradigm shift in how we operate; employee satisfaction must trump guest satisfaction at all costs. In the end, happy employees can’t help but translate to happy guests. This is the most radical change in hospitality today, and it cannot be deployed effectively if independent of technology.”
In addition to general sessions and educational tracks, Maestro users will experience hands-on learning labs with the Maestro experts and can network with their peers and third-party integration partners.
“Attending Accelerate 2022 is a no brainer, as the conference registration fee is redeemable towards complimentary training services throughout the year,” Dehan said. “We understand that not everyone has time to step away from their hotels. This program makes it easy for people to focus on specific sessions applicable to their hotels or enjoy the full program in its duration. No matter how much or how little time we have to spend with our customers, the Maestro team will always be standing by to help with anything they need – whenever they need us.”
About Maestro
Maestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers a Web browser version (or Windows) complete with 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including mobile and contactless apps to support a digitalized guest journey as well as staff operations. Maestro’s sophisticated solutions empower operators to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and engage guests with a personalized experience from booking to check out and everything in between. For over 40 years Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups productive and competitive. Click here for more information on Maestro. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.
