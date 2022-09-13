Medical Terminology Software Market Registered Outstanding Growth at a CAGR of 18.52% by 2029 : 3M, Apelon Inc. (U.S)
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medical terminology software market which was USD 998.66 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 3888.22 million by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 18.52% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029.
Medical Terminology Software Market Scenario
The need for medical terminology software to reduce healthcare errors and enable proper patient treatment is rise sharply around the world. It’s widely used in clinical trials, insurance claims and reimbursements, public health monitoring, and other areas, and it helps healthcare facilities handle patient records more efficiently.
The market is being propelled forward by the growing demand to standardize patient data and decrease medical errors, as well as different government initiatives aimed at encouraging the implementation of healthcare information technology (HCIT). Another important factor driving the worldwide market is the major market players’ significant investments in multiple R&D operations in order to produce new software and products that are integrated with modern technologies and so increase their position in the industry.
The Key Companies Profiled in the Medical Terminology Software Market are :
Wolters Kluwer N.V (Netherlands)
3M (U.S)
Intelligent Medical Objects Inc. (U.S)
Apelon Inc. (U.S)
Clinical Architecture, LLC. (U.S)
BITAC Inc. (India)
QA Healthcare Pte Ltd (Singapore)
Carecom Co Ltd (U.K)
HiveWorx (U.K)
BT Clinical Computing (Canada)
Medocomp Systems (U.S)
Spellex Corporation (U.S)
West Coast Informatics LLC (U.S)
B2i Healthcare (Singapore)
Global Medical Terminology Software Market Scope And Market Size:
The medical terminology software market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end-user.
Products
Services
Platform
End-user
Healthcare Providers
Healthcare Payers
Others
Application
Data Aggregation
Reimbursement
Public Health Surveillance
Data Integration
Decision Support
Clinical Trials
Quality Reporting
Clinical Guidelines
Complete Guidance of The Global Medical Terminology Software Market Report:
To comprehend Global Medical Terminology Software Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.
Regional Outlook of Global Medical Terminology Software Market:
North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)
Rest of Europe in Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain and Turkey)
Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines)
Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of MEA (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt and Israel)
Rest of South America as part of South America (Brazil and Argentina)
Medical terminology software Market Dynamics:
Drivers
Growing need to prevent medical blunders
The understanding or describing of the human body, its components, workings, processes, and conditions influencing it is known as medical terminology. Medical language is used in the field of medicine, and medical terminology software assists in conveying all of this information in a straightforward manner and acting as a link to fill in the gaps. It streamlines the documentation and clinical information for the patient. Medical terminology software is intended to standardise patient data and manage the huge amounts of healthcare data that accumulate over time. It also addresses the growing need to prevent medical blunders. The market’s growth may be hampered by a refusal to utilise linguistic solutions over traditional techniques. Growing markets, along with a growing need to ensure data integrity, may present a plethora of options in the market.
Surging Need to Reduce Medical Errors to Save Patient Lives
The growing demand for medical terminology solutions in hospitals throughout the world to organise patient data, reduce medical errors, and retain extensive healthcare information in order to save patients’ lives is expected to drive the market. Moreover, several government initiatives pushing the implementation of HCIT to better clinical data operations would aid the global market’s growth in the coming years.
Opportunities
The growing worry about medical errors is fueling the expansion of the medical terminology software industry in a positive way. The medical terminology software market is also increasing due to various government agencies implementing steps for HCIT adoption, as well as disparity and fragmentation in the terminology content of healthcare organisations. During the projection period, the growing need for data integrity is expected to provide additional growth possibilities for market players. Medical terminology software market growth is expected to be boosted by rising demand for reliable data sharing between healthcare providers and payers to streamline workflow.
