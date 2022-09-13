Arizona IV Medics Release Their New Medically Reviewed IV Therapy 101 Guide To Help You Find Out Everything About IV Therapy

/EIN News/ -- Goodyear, Arizona, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranked at number one in mobile IV therapy since 2016, Arizona IV Medics deliver relief from headaches, flu symptoms, hangovers, and dehydration, straight to your home, office, or hotel door.

Their new updated guide, IV therapy 101, that has been medically reviewed by a team of healthcare professionals, aims to provide you with all the essential information about their mobile IV services, as well as their range of revitalizing, rehydrating, and cleansing IV treatments, that are rich in a variety of vitamins, antioxidants and electrolytes.

With thousands of 5-star reviews, and backing from certified physicians, Arizona IV Medics expansive network of professional doctors and nurses are ready to offer you an effective treatment that prioritises safety and convenience at your desired time and location.

Boost Your Wellbeing in The Comfort of Your Home

While it may seem easier to turn to water, medicine, or supplements when you are suffering from nausea, cold and flu, a vitamin deficiency, or just looking to boost your general wellbeing and health, IV infusion therapy is proven to be 60% more effective than oral administration.

Taking between 45 minutes to an hour, and administered by a needle directly into your arm, an IV drip ensures that the nutrients and vitamins that your body needs are absorbed quickly and efficiently, meaning that you’ll feel the revitalising and hydrating effects immediately.

Arizona IV Medics helpful IV therapy 101 guide on their website walks you through their entire process, from what happens when you first contact them, their selection of different treatments, to answering the most common questions their patients have asked about IV therapy.

This is also where you can find a useful list of all the benefits that you receive through their IV therapy, these include:

Convenience – Choosing IV therapy is a quick and simple way to effectively relieve symptoms of illness. All you have to do is contact their team, then after a brief interview and physical exam, you just need to choose the best time and location to receive your selected treatment.

– Choosing IV therapy is a quick and simple way to effectively relieve symptoms of illness. All you have to do is contact their team, then after a brief interview and physical exam, you just need to choose the best time and location to receive your selected treatment. Customization – With so many IV treatments to choose from and that contain different vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin B complex, zinc, magnesium, vitamin C, and glutathione, you can adjust your IV package (including optional add-ins) to suit your specific medical needs.

– With so many IV treatments to choose from and that contain different vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin B complex, zinc, magnesium, vitamin C, and glutathione, you can adjust your IV package (including optional add-ins) to suit your specific medical needs. Immediate Effect – Instead of wasting time spending hours at the ER or for your supplements to kick in, Arizona IV Medics fast acting IV therapy can boost your overall wellbeing and reduce your symptoms within minutes of receiving treatment.

– Instead of wasting time spending hours at the ER or for your supplements to kick in, Arizona IV Medics fast acting IV therapy can boost your overall wellbeing and reduce your symptoms within minutes of receiving treatment. Hydration – The human body is made up of 60% water and when you are feeling dehydrated it can cause uncomfortable symptoms, affect your general wellbeing, and lower your energy levels. An IV drip offers instant and optimal hydration to help you quickly feel like yourself again.

– The human body is made up of 60% water and when you are feeling dehydrated it can cause uncomfortable symptoms, affect your general wellbeing, and lower your energy levels. An IV drip offers instant and optimal hydration to help you quickly feel like yourself again. Bioavailability – Unlike ingesting medicine or supplements orally and potentially waiting hours for them to take effect, as an IV drip is inserted into your arm, it means that the IV nutrients are absorbed directly into your bloodstream, so that you quickly receive their maximum benefits.

IV therapy is a quick, simple and effective way to boost your immune health, relieve symptoms of illness, and improve your overall wellness from the comfort of your home, so contact Arizona IV Medics today and see how their IV therapy can help you.

