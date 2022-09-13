Revuze Appoints Market Research Leaders to Its Board

Tod Johnson and Karyn Schoenbart to Join the Revuze Board

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revuze, a leading provider of real-time consumer insights for the world's biggest brands, announced today that Karyn Schoenbart and Tod Johnson are joining the Board of Directors effective immediately. Until recently, Schoenbart served as CEO at The NPD Group while Tod Johnson served as Executive Chairman. The NPD Group is the world's eighth-largest market research company and a global market research leader.

"Our new board members bring impressive experience to the Revuze board, from their work building one of the world's biggest market research companies," said Revuze's CEO Boaz Grinvald. "Karyn is a customer-first leader with a track record in sales and marketing, and Tod is known for his leadership and innovation in building breakthrough products and services. The board and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with them. This is a great validation of our deep technology and mission to help brands win at digital era speeds, across every role and department - marketing, e-commerce, product, R&D, innovation, etc."

Both Schoenbart and Johnson are excited at the possibilities they see to reinvent market research with the world's first warehouse of ready research answers from consumers' real-time product experiences, generated via Revuze's deep technology suite.

About Karyn Schoenbart

Schoenbart brings a wealth of knowledge and experience with her. She was named one of the 25 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market, is a best-selling author, and regularly engages with women's events and universities to teach leadership and develop client relations.

Schoenbart commented, "Revuze's AI is an incredibly impressive data collation engine, scouring relevant consumer product inputs from across the internet into a single databank," she said. "What's even more impressive is that it's not just static. It'll keep on collecting data and can recognize new pieces of information as it comes across them."

Aside from publishing her award-winning "Mom. B.A: Essential Business Advice From One Generation To The Next", a guide on workplace politics, work-life balance, and imposter syndrome, Schoenbart maintains a keen presence within organizations & non-profits aimed at assisting young leaders.

These notably include the Retail Industry Leaders Association, where she sits on the board of directors, and The Resolution Project, where she sits on the advisory board. She has also previously served on the boards of Civic Science, ARF Women in Analytics, and the Council of American Survey Research Organizations.

About Tod Johnson

Johnson previously served as CEO of NPD from 1971 before becoming Executive Chairman in 2017. He was elected to the Market Research Council Hall of Fame in 2011 and is widely published in market research publications.

Johnson is quoted as saying "Revuze's use of technology will help reshape what we think of as market research. Data has been getting larger and larger, with AI being a stand-out piece of technology that will remain useful over time thanks to its capacity to evolve."

Johnson also helped found the Council for Marketing and Opinion Research (CMOR) and Media Metrix, worked as Chairman & Director of the Advertising Research Foundation and serves on the boards of Carnegie Mellon University and The Metropolitan Opera.

Johnson was educated at Carnegie Mellon University with a BS & MSIA in Business from 1962-1967, where he taught Behavioral Science part-time after graduation. He is currently a Life Trustee and Vice Chairman of the university's Board of Trustees.

About Revuze (https://www.revuze.it)

Revuze is the first company to build a data warehouse of ready market research answers, helping brands cope with the fast-changing landscape of their categories via multiple product lines that serve any role and need in any size brand.

Since 2013, Revuze has been servicing some of the biggest brands in the world with access to valuable consumer insights. Backed by investors such as Nielsen and SAP, Revuze is headquartered in Netanya, Israel, and has offices in New York, NY, and Montréal, Canada.

