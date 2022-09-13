RocketFuel Blockchain Partners with PaymentCloud to Offer “Pay With Crypto” to its Merchants

/EIN News/ -- 15 of 20 Signed Merchants Already Live

San Francisco, CA, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain Inc. (OTCQB: RKFL) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider payment and infrastructure solutions for cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and other altcoins, and ACH bank transfers, is pleased to announce its partnership with merchant services provider PaymentCloud.

PaymentCloud strives to secure payment processing for all business types, including those in high-risk, low-risk, or simply hard-to-place industries. By utilizing a results-driven approach, PaymentCloud now enables its merchants to harness RocketFuel’s invoicing feature through which vendors and customers can pay bills and buy products and services using cryptocurrency.

Peter Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of RocketFuel, commented, “We are excited to work closely with PaymentCloud as they realize the benefits of utilizing blockchain technologies for e-Commerce payments and check-out solutions and our “Pay with Crypto” solution. PaymentCloud’s personalized approach sets it apart from other payment processors regarding its relationships with its merchants. In just a short time, we have already gone live with 15 of their 20 merchants that have signed. Our super-fast processing power, real-time payment options, and secure and stable transactions are a huge value-add to PaymentCloud merchants.”

Shawn Silver, Chief Executive Officer of PaymentCloud, stated, “We chose RocketFuel Blockchain for our cryptocurrency infrastructure payment solution as we always seek to offer our merchants new and innovative solutions keeping them ahead of the curve. It fits perfectly with PaymentCloud’s mission of supporting businesses weather the constantly changing payment landscape and setting their companies up for a faster, safer, and easier payment process. I look forward to accelerating the rollout of “Pay with Crypto” to our merchants.” For additional information on PaymentCloud’s crypto solutions, please visit https://paymentcloudinc.com/cryptocurrency/.

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin and 50+ cryptocurrencies. RocketFuel delivers a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly low fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and no card declines. RocketFuel's solutions focus on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of a data breach while improving speed, security, and ease of use. Shoppers on RocketFuel powered online stores enjoy seamless check-out and forget the clunky cart paradigm of the past. RocketFuel merchants can implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels that are unavailable in other present-day e-commerce solutions. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.RocketFuelBlockchain.com

For more information, please contact:

Corporate:

contact@RocketFuelBlockchain.com

Investors:

Ben Yankowitz, CFO

b.yankowitz@RocketFuelBlockchain.com

ClearThink Investor Relations

nyc@clearthink.capital