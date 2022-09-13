GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Weeks Ended September 3rd and 10th, 2022

/EIN News/ -- THOMASVILLE, GA, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.,”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces it has updates on two of the purchase commitments for its Metaverse plot sales. First, Nerdland has requested a fifteen day extension which was allowed as part of the original purchase agreement. GGToor is extremely confident Nerdland will complete its financing in the coming days and a successful final closing will take place on or before the end of September. BITM Inc., Ballin’ In The Metaverse, headed by famed RJ White, has several funding options but has requested a 45-day extension as it is restructuring its management team to accommodate its plans which have greatly expanded since signing its original commitment to purchase a plot in GGTOORCITY. GGToor management is in negotiations with BITM and is considering playing a drastically expanded role in BITM which GGToor management believes could become a billion dollar revenue business in the noticeably short term. Final closing date is now scheduled on or before October 31, 2022. Management will update shareholders on the expanded role it may enjoy with BITM in the coming weeks.

GGToor Inc. CEO John V Whitman Jr. had this to say, “Our Metaverse expected closings, although extended, are unexpectedly celebrated because financing has been swift and efficient for both Companies and because of the expanded business models of both Companies, expanding business models will result in additional millions of visitors GGTOORCITY. Their expanded business plans will make the few days of delayed closings well worth the short extensions. I would also like to thank the over 300 shareholders who took time to write to me offering condolences over the loss of my dear mother-in-law, Josephine Britt. She was a remarkable lady whom I dearly loved and will miss.”

Week of September 3rd

Since the beginning of the year, the Company has been posting spectacular numbers, and looking at GGToor history so far, the Company’s average registration acquisition cost for each event is well under our initial estimates of $5.00 per person and has actually cost an average of $1.90 per each event’s player registration, that’s more than 60% less than our initial projections!

At the end of August 2022, the Company’s live tournament broadcasts over multiple Twitch Channels have tallied a combined total of 191,000 Unique twitch viewers in 2022, besting all of 2021 by over 20,000 more unique viewers with 4 months left in the year! The Company’s Twitter profile visits have nearly doubled compared to the 2021 Year end totals, and Discord continues to see healthy growth as well, with Discord Membership numbers breaking the 25,000 milestone this week!

A survey by Newzoo showed that the average revenue per fan is expected to reach $2.47 in 2023. Overall, monetization growth is projected to be at about 4.7%, which is lower than the growth of esports revenue, which is expected to be about 15%. According to Deloitte’s Consumer Report, 26% of total views are paid for by eSports content!

On average, 90% of the world’s population with internet access uses social media every day for 2 hours and 25 minutes, and the average user has accounts on 8.4 different platforms. Sports organizations are creators of entertainment content and, in their business management, monetizing social media is rapidly becoming a necessity.

Week ended September 10th

The Company offered five different tournaments, drawing nearly 1,100 player registrations. The Company expanded its Multiverses series to also offer tournaments in the EU Region, and the Company’s very first EU event for the game was well received, drawing over 200 player registrations for the region. The Company is also excited to see registration for the ongoing Super Smash Brothers Ultimate series spike this week, with an amazing 96% increase to player registrations compared to the last event in the series, easily shattering our registration record for that game title!

In September, the variety of game titles we are offering events for this month is diverse, including Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Hearthstone, Pokemon VGC, Multiverse, Pokemon TCG Online, Pokemon Unite, Duel Links, Clash Royale, Master Duel, Garena Free Fire, Blood Bowl 2, Minion Masters, Brawl Stars, Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel, and Clash of Clans. We continually add new titles over time to our portfolio and rotate some of them; we currently plan to see some games such as Magic: The Gathering Arena, Brawlhalla, or Gwent rotate back onto the schedule in the month ahead. Just visit https://ggtoor.com/tournaments at any time to see a list of our upcoming events!

Previously, people often stereotyped eSports as a means of entertainment, not as another branch of professional sports. With the progress the eSports community has made in recent years, it is impossible to deny the fact that high-level participation in these types of events has gradually gained recognition as a legitimate profession.

Millions of players around the world are spending hours in front of their devices playing and competing – some just for fun, many for cash prizes and to chase their dreams as an aspiring Pro Player.

When it comes to eSports for games that can be played on mobile devices, we have to first acknowledge the growth of mobile gaming in general. Where gaming was originally seen as an activity only possible on a console or PC thanks to hefty file sizes and setup requirements, the introduction of the smartphone changed everything.

The recent growth of mobile gaming is no surprise in the gaming world. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, gaming became a source of connection and stimulation for many stuck inside. For those new to gaming, without the right equipment to get started on PC or consoles, mobile devices presented a pathway into gaming for many millions of players. The coronavirus pandemic drove revenues up for gaming companies by 35% in 2020. This market reality is what made the Company pivot into the eSports sector in 2020, quickly growing to now offer well over 20 events monthly, and positioning GGToor as one of the fastest growing organizations in this space.

Want to participate? If you want to bring your team or friends to GGToor.com or be a Tournament Organizer, we can support you and help you grow; you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun! You can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://GGToor.com/organizerlogin.php If you have any questions about our events visit our socials; Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q, Twitter https://twitter.com/GGToor/, twitch https://www.twitch.tv/GGToor, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gaming/eShadowGaming and Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTcWVwGhX2XnjB6bn5_3jnw

