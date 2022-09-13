Blameless Announces New Integrations with ServiceNow and Microsoft Teams to Centralize and Speed Incident Management

Enterprise Customers Augment Existing Tech-Stack and Significantly Improve Reliability

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blameless , the leading Reliability platform for DevOps and SRE teams announces the release of new, expanded integrations with ServiceNow and Microsoft Teams. Together, these mark a major step forward, towards the goal of running a modern, streamlined, incident management process for enterprise customers. These now join other major integrations within the Blameless ecosystem like Slack, PagerDuty, and Jira, significantly broadening Blameless’ footprint in the enterprise SaaS market. This also represents an opportunity for ServiceNow and Microsoft Teams users looking to modernize their incident response or more fully embrace SRE practices.



Importance of Incident Management In Building Reliability

Enterprises rely on solutions like ServiceNow and Microsoft Teams, to better communicate and manage ticketing, in service of creating compliant, secure, and reliable IT and business operations. However, when it comes to addressing customer-facing or critical incidents, DevOps teams need dedicated, integrated, incident management features to speed time to assembly and resolution.

Centralized incident management solutions make it much easier to assemble the right responders, and start communicating across clear roles and playbook steps. Chat-apps like Microsoft Teams are the perfect tool to start the incident response process. Utilizing Blameless bot commands within the chat-app streamlines the entire subsequent workflow. Blameless automatically creates a dedicated Teams channel that includes a live “incident summary” tab. Keeping all stakeholders informed and updated, while gathering every piece of relevant data for clean retrospective reports. For teams using ServiceNow, a record is simultaneously created, updating both ServiceNow and Blameless, in real-time. This communication across tools from a centralized location reduces the load on engineering teams while protecting customers from the negative impact of slow, disorganized incident response.

Blameless' New Enterprise Class Product Updates

Customers that rely on Blameless have consistently achieved higher levels of reliability. Blameless customers benefit from 10x faster incident resolution, and a 45% reduction in high severity incidents. Most importantly, This translates to higher customer satisfaction and reduced churn by up to 10%.

With today's announcement, Blameless expands the number of platform integrations available to customers. Addressing the market demand across Enterprise organizations for an integrated SRE solution that:

Creates tighter alignment between engineering and business functions including support, success and product.

Augments existing investments in DevOps and IT workflow tooling.

Improves reliability, reduces customer impact and supports increased velocity in delivering new features.



Blameless' product updates include:

ServiceNow: Integrate Blameless with ServiceNow to streamline incident ticketing workflows and start using powerful features for retrospective learning, reduce repeat future incidents and update your ticketing system of record. Microsoft Teams: Enhancements to Microsoft Teams Integration with a new summary tab for each incident channel. Keep everyone updated as incidents progress.

"With these seamless integrations, Blameless brings clearer direction, calm and improved visibility to engineering organizations using ServiceNow. Helping them run smoother and richer incidents and retrospectives," stated Nicolas Philip, Director of Product, Blameless.



“DevOps teams rely on many tools to investigate and resolve incidents, according to our recent research,” stated Paul Nashawaty, Senior Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. “If these distinct tools don’t integrate and update with relevant data, it slows everything down and burdens the engineers and developers with downstream impact to the customer. Blameless integrations have demonstrated better workflows and data insights for ongoing learning to address these challenges,” added Nashawaty.

Additional Resources:

Blameless Expands Microsoft Partnership to Deliver Faster, More Intuitive Incident Response Collaboration

Introducing Our Newest Integration with ServiceNow

Create ServiceNow Incident Tickets in Blameless (video)

What is Site Reliability Engineering?

The Blameless Blog

About Blameless

Blameless drives resiliency across the software lifecycle by operationalizing Reliability Engineering practices. Teams share a unified context during incidents, efficiently communicate, and resolve quickly. With detailed retrospectives, teams up-level and continuously improve end-user experiences. Leading brands such as Procore, Under Armour, Citrix, Mercari, Fox, and Home Depot, rely on Blameless to embrace a culture of continuous improvement, do more with less, and protect their customers.

Blameless is backed by Lightspeed Venture Partners, Accel, Third Point Ventures, and Decibel. For more information, please visit www.blameless.com and LinkedIn or Twitter .

Media Contacts

John McCartney / Elena Lopez

Jmac PR for Blameless

blameless@jmacpr.com

646.280.8573



