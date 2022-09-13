Sprout Social and Salesforce Extend Partnership with New Service Cloud Integration

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sprout Social announced a new integration with Salesforce Service Cloud to provide brands with a 360-degree view of their customer interactions.



Earlier this year, Sprout Social and Salesforce launched a global partnership which made Sprout the preferred social media management solution for Salesforce customers. Building upon that partnership, the new Service Cloud integration ensures Salesforce customers can manage all of their social customer care requests directly from within Service Cloud while enriching customer CRM profiles with social data to provide a holistic view of customer interactions. This functionality becomes increasingly important as service organizations rank social media the #1 non-traditional channel they use for customer support.

In addition to the Service Cloud functionality, Sprout will also integrate Marketing Cloud Intelligence —Salesforce’s marketing analytics solution—into its platform to provide an automated method for bringing social data and insights into overall marketing dashboards in Salesforce and Intelligence.

“Deepening our integration with Salesforce will provide incredible value to our shared customers as social media and customer care become increasingly intertwined,” said Ryan Barretto, President of Sprout Social. “Salesforce has been an incredible partner in rethinking the future of customer care as consumer behavior and expectations continue to evolve. The past few years have brought about the centralization of the entire customer journey onto social and the functionality we deliver through this partnership will ensure brands are empowered to deliver an amazing omni-channel experience.”

“Social customer care is an integral part of the end-to-end service experience and our commitment to help customers deliver high-quality service at scale,” said Nga Phan, Senior Vice President, Service Cloud Product Strategy, Salesforce. “We are thrilled to have Sprout Social, a leader in social media management, deeply integrated within Service Cloud to connect social channels with a unified omnichannel experience, where customers can engage with brands wherever and however they’d like.”

“As a Sprout Social and Salesforce customer, it is incredibly exciting to see these two industry leaders expand their partnership and launch even deeper product integrations,” said Kristin Johnston, Digital Campaign Supervisor, Gordon Food Services. “Both solutions are integral to ensuring we are able to create meaningful and personalized touch points throughout the customer journey. With a more connected suite of products, we look forward to increasing the impact of our initiatives and implementing new, efficient workflows across the organization.”

To learn more about this integration and partnership, stop by Sprout Social’s booth at Dreamforce or visit sproutsocial.com/salesforce .

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social offers deep social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care, commerce and advocacy solutions to more than 33,000 brands and agencies worldwide. Sprout’s unified platform integrates the power of social throughout every aspect of a business and enables social leaders at every level to extract valuable data and insights that drive their business forward. Headquartered in Chicago, Sprout operates across major social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube and LinkedIn.

