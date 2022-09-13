Sift Welcomes Mary Writz as New Senior Vice President of Product

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, announced today that Mary Writz has joined the Executive Leadership Team as Senior Vice President of Product. With over 20 years of experience in building and scaling cybersecurity solutions, Writz will lead Sift’s product strategy and development to help businesses secure every stage of the customer journey.



Writz joins Sift after four years at identity management company ForgeRock, where she led the consumer identity product organization and helped the company through an IPO. Prior to ForgeRock, Writz held product leadership positions at Hewlett Packard and IBM where she focused on threat detection, machine learning, security intelligence, and targeted attack protection.

“Since our founding, Sift has evolved from a single product solution to become a true Digital Trust & Safety hub that empowers companies to prevent all types of online fraud and abuse, securely authenticate users, and unlock revenue,” said Jason Tan, Founder and CEO of Sift. “Now, with Mary’s leadership and domain expertise in machine learning and threat detection, we will be able to innovate even faster and build new products that serve our customers’ needs.”

Writz’s appointment comes as Sift continues to invest in cutting-edge technology that strengthens and expands its capabilities as a leader in Digital Trust & Safety. This includes the 2021 acquisition of Keyless, a pioneer in passwordless and multi-factor authentication.

“We are living in a time of rapid digital transformation, where online businesses that want to get ahead must provide exceptional user experiences,” Writz said. “To do so, it is essential to have a Digital Trust & Safety strategy that builds trust with users, while stopping fraud. Sift's massive global data network provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for product innovation that equips trust & safety teams with the tools they need to not only fight fraud, but enable growth.”

About Sift

Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of 70 billion events per month, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as DoorDash, Twitter, and Blockchain.com rely on Sift to gain a competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Victor White

Senior Director of Corporate Communications, Sift

press@sift.com