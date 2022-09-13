Bank of Oak Ridge Announces Partnership and Launch of Digital Investment Advisor

Triad’s leading community bank makes it easier for clients and community to invest.

/EIN News/ -- OAK RIDGE, N.C., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Oak Ridge announces the launch of a new partnership platform with Detalus Advisors and Marstone to bring clients and Triad community a new and easier way to invest.



The Digital Investment Advisor is an interactive platform where clients can factor in individual goals and risk tolerance to create a portfolio tailored specifically to their needs. This offering is designed for clients and neighbors that may be new to investing, as well as those who have years of experience.

“A growing number of our clients are interested in the ability to not only conduct their banking online, but to also have the power to oversee their financial management digitally. Through our partnership with Detalus Advisors and Marstone, we’re able to provide our neighbors with a more comprehensive banking and investment offering,” says Tom Wayne, CEO and CFO of Bank of Oak Ridge.

The recent economic climate has brought with it a spike in demand for digital investment offerings,” said Clint Lewis, managing director at Detalus Advisors. “This partnership supports Bank of Oak Ridge clients with Detalus’ objective, first-class wealth management advice. This cost-effective service is enabled by Marstone’s market-leading software platform. This will benefit the communities surrounding Bank of Oak Ridge who seek a trusted local partner to help manage their financial health and future.

To learn more, visit www.BankofOakRidge.com/Detalus.

Investment services are: Not a deposit, Not FDIC-insured, Not insured by any federal government agency, Not guaranteed by the bank, May go down in value.

About Marstone

Marstone is a leading digital wealth management platform with a mission to enhance financial literacy, deepen financial inclusion, and humanize finance for all. Its enterprise-ready solution, Powered by MarstoneTM, enables financial institutions to efficiently and affordably reach, acquire, and retain clients who seek straightforward information and engagement around their finances.

About Detalus Advisors, LLC

Headquartered in St. Louis, Detalus Advisors LLC (an SEC Registered Investment Advisor) is an investment advisory firm focused on attaining the diverse financial goals and objectives of individuals, families, businesses, and other institutions. Detalus’ team creates customized investment strategies, implements the plan, and continually monitors to drive client portfolios towards their goals. Detalus’ experience is balanced with innovation, technology, and state-of-the art analytical reporting to provide its clients with quality investment advisory and portfolio management services.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc.

At Bank of Oak Ridge, we pride ourselves on knowing your name when you walk through our door. Whether in person or through our digital offerings, managing your financial wellbeing is easy, safe and convenient. We are the longest-running employee-owned community bank in the Triad and have served community members, local businesses, and non-profit organizations since 2000. Learn more about what makes Bank of Oak Ridge the Triad’s community bank by visiting one of our convenient locations in Greensboro, High Point, Summerfield & Oak Ridge.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCPink: BKOR) is the holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge. Bank of Oak Ridge is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Contact: Tom Wayne, CEO and CFO Phone: 336-644-9944