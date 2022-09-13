Truveta welcomes four new health system members joining its vision of saving lives with data

WellSpan Health, Centura Health, MetroHealth, and Virtua Health join Truveta

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four leading healthcare providers -- WellSpan Health, Centura Health, MetroHealth, and Virtua Health -- have joined Truveta, the company with a vision of saving lives with data. Together, these new members provide care to patients in Pennsylvania, Colorado and Western Kansas, Cleveland, Ohio, and New Jersey respectively, representing thousands of sites of care and tens of thousands of caregivers. De-identified data from this care is provided to Truveta daily, building the most complete, timely and highest quality data on U.S. health.

“The coronavirus pandemic made it very clear that the world needs answers faster, which is why 24 health systems have now come together to join Truveta with our vision of saving lives with data,” said Terry Myerson, CEO of Truveta. “Truveta uniquely connects life science and health system researchers to innovate collaboratively, decrease the time from question to insight, and earn trust through transparency and reproducibility of research. Working together, we can help researchers find cures faster, empower every clinician to become an expert, and help families make the most informed decisions about their care.”

Today, health data is inaccessible, fragmented, and unstructured, which challenges researchers, doctors, and patients to learn from data collected as part of patient care. Truveta brings together unprecedented data from its members and analytics on how any drug or device is used daily across the US, empowering researchers to study care quality and health equity, monitor safety events and study comparative effectiveness, all while carefully protecting patient privacy.

“We are honored and excited to join this incredible research community and serve alongside these innovative health systems,” said Roxanna Gapstur, PhD, RN, president and CEO, WellSpan Health. “We look forward to using data-driven solutions which better serve patients and lead to healthier outcomes in the communities we serve.”

“Health care needs to be collaborative, with a focus on working together with one another and our communities to bring health and wholeness to every community, every neighborhood, and every life,” said Peter D. Banko, president and CEO, Centura Health. “By advancing clinical research, focusing on quality and safety, improving access and coordination, and addressing health equity we will be more responsive to the needs to those we serve, and scaling our data with Truveta helps to move health forward.”

“At MetroHealth, we are committed to redefining health care by going beyond medical treatment to improve the foundations of community health and wellbeing,” said Akram Boutros, MD, FACHE, president and CEO, MetroHealth. “By joining Truveta, we can work together as a broader learning community alongside other health systems and life sciences leaders to advance clinical research, improve the lives of our patients, and address health equity.”

“At Virtua Health, we are committed to bettering the lives of our patients and building healthier communities,” said Dennis W. Pullin, FACHE, president and CEO, Virtua Health. “We are pleased to be Truveta’s first New Jersey health system member and to collectively use the power of data to advance patient care, address health equity, and accelerate clinical research.”

About Truveta

Truveta is a collective of US health systems with a shared vision of Saving Lives with Data. Truveta offers innovative solutions to help researchers find cures faster, empower every clinician to be an expert, and help families make the most informed decision about their care. Truveta data is licensed for healthcare research, not for targeting advertising. To learn more, please follow us on LinkedIn and visit truveta.com.

About Truveta’s Members

Truveta’s 24 members provide patient care in over 20,000 clinics and 700 hospitals across 43 states and provide ongoing governance to Truveta. Truveta membership includes Providence, Advocate Aurora Health, Trinity Health, Tenet Healthcare, Northwell Health, AdventHealth, Baptist Health of Northeast Florida, Baylor Scott & White Health, Bon Secours Mercy Health, Centura Health, CommonSpirit Health, Hawaii Pacific Health, Henry Ford Health System, MedStar Health, MetroHealth, Memorial Hermann Health System, Novant Health, Ochsner Health, Saint Luke’s Health System, Sentara Healthcare, Texas Health Resources, UnityPoint Health, Virtua Health, and WellSpan Health.

